99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission launches Child Care Development Program

Utilizing a grant from DEED and local funding from the city of Willmar and Kandiyohi County, the program has approximately $600,000 to assist child care providers, including issuing forgivable loans.

Stay N' Play 021623 001.jpg
Hailey Eischens picks up Ellery Stulen, 7 months, after a morning feeding at Stay N' Play Child Care in Willmar on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 4:30 PM

KANDIYOHI COUNTYThe Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission has launched the Child Care Economic Development Program , of which one goal is to offer forgivable loans to child care providers.

Sarah Swedburg 012423 001.jpg
Sarah Swedburg
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

“We are very excited that these funds are now available for current child care providers, those interested in becoming providers, and for individuals or businesses that would like to create a site to host a child care facility,” said EDC Business Development Manager Sarah Swedburg.

The EDC was awarded a $200,000 grant in November of 2022 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development . The city of Willmar and Kandiyohi County are both contributing matching funds, and other cities and townships in the county have been invited to financially support the grant as well.

READ MORE

“When all is said and done, there is about $600,000 to support the growth and retention of child care in the county,” Swedburg said. “The program is being administered by the EDC, but organized with a strong group of partners from the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission , United Community Action Partnership and Kandiyohi County, to name a few. These partners will be hosting a child care and foster care provider recruitment event later in the summer.”

As reported by the West Central Tribune in December 2022 , a report from the nonprofit First Children’s Finance in June 2021 showed that there was a need for 651 additional child care slots in Kandiyohi County. The 2022 report, issued in October, showed the number of child care slots needed had risen to 935 — a 44.3% increase in demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 84 family child care providers in Kandiyohi County in 2021, and that dropped to 78 in 2022. The EDC found that a large percentage of the providers in the county are those who have been providing child care for fewer than five years or those who have been providing child care for more than 20 years.

It was noted by EDC Marketing and Communications Specialist Kelsey Olson that those who have been providing child care for fewer than five years are typically doing it while their own children are young, and then they stop providing child care once their children start school. Those who have been providing child care for more than 20 years are looking to retire.

The grant provides support opportunities in six different areas, which include forgivable loans and fee reimbursements , a mentorship program, an employee assistance program, transportation support , training and language accommodation .

Applications are currently being accepted for forgivable loans, transportation, technical support and language accommodation.

“We suspect the highest demand for support will be in the forgivable loan category,” Swedburg said.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
car.crash.jpg
Local
Lamberton woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Redwood County
The 34-year-old woman was transported to CentraCare — Redwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
April 09, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Two young children pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Local
PHOTOS: The Easter Bunny comes to visit Lake Lillian
It was a happy Saturday morning as many families came to the City Center in Lake Lillian to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
April 09, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
Willmar firefighters up for more than 40 hours fighting garage fire, then train derailment fire
“(I) pretty much just changed clothes and then this page went off,” Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson told the Willmar City Council on Monday while recapping Willmar Fire Department’s response to the derailment.
April 05, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to discuss rebranding at the Monday, April 3, meeting
The Willmar City Council is being asked to allow staff to request proposals for rebranding the city.
April 01, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Amin Grocery 030923 002.jpg
Local
Amin Grocery opens in new location in downtown Willmar
Amin Grocery, a Somali-owned grocery store in downtown Willmar, specializes in international foods and dry goods, and will be selling halal meat produced locally.
April 01, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 016.jpg
Local
Most Raymond, Minnesota, residents never heard train derailment, but then came the knocking
Many Raymond residents were not awakened by the sound, but it wasn't long before neighbors, volunteers and law enforcement officers were knocking on doors to start the evacuation process.
March 30, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A woman and her two-year-old son board a bus.
Local
Evacuation of Raymond, Minnesota, residents following derailment of BNSF train goes exactly to plan
Everybody who was trained to help in emergency situations such as the train derailment overnight in Raymond showed up and knew exactly what needed to be done.
March 30, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Local
Willmar council pauses decision on home for new community center and city hall as it seeks more information
The pause is to allow Willmar Ten Investors additional time to solidify numbers on what the renovation of the former JCPenney building would cost.
March 21, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Bethesda renovations 030923 001.jpg
Local
Final phase of long-term transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar expected to be completed this year
The transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar began in 2016. The final phase began during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the remodel of the west wing and memory care unit into "neighborhoods." This year, the east wing will be remodeled and an addition constructed.
March 21, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall.01.JPG
Local
Willmar City Council pauses decision on site for new community center and city hall until May 15
The Willmar City Council unanimously made the decision Monday to give Willmar Ten additional time to present more solid numbers of the cost to renovate the former JCPenney location in the Uptown Willmar mall to become the new community center and city hall.
March 20, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Forgivable loans are available in amounts of up to $12,500 for in-home providers. Child care centers can receive forgivable loans up to $40,000, including those centers looking to build or remodel a child care facility.

Funding can be used for construction costs, updates and program materials — for example, updating playground equipment, purchasing new doors, installing egress windows, or purchasing new supplies.

“The other grant areas are designed to support providers in other areas of their businesses, from assisting with transportation to mental health services. We hope these opportunities will help providers feel as supported as they are appreciated,” Swedburg explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full details about the other grant areas and how they can be accessed can be found on the EDC website at www.kandiyohi.com or by contacting the EDC at edc@kandiyohi.com or 320-235-7370 .

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Tribune file photoThe National Weather Service on Thursday warned there is an increased risk for spring flooding in the Minnesota River basin. There is a greater than 50 percent probability that the Minnesota River could reach major flood stage, including in Montevideo. This file photo from April 7, 2011, shows waters over a roadway between Granite Falls and Montevideo.
Local
Stretches of County Roads 128 and 116 reopened in Kandiyohi County
April 18, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Josh Owen n his K9 dog in undated photo
Local
Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Glenwood, Minnesota
April 18, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Middle School names March 2023 students of the month
April 18, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
LQPV head baseball coach Darby Bjorgan talks to his players between innings during a Camden Conference game against Ortonville on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Madison Memorial Field.
Prep
Baseball: LQPV coach replaces his mentor
April 18, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Worthington defeats the Yellow Medicine East Sting, 6-1
April 17, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
DB vs. CGB 041723.001.jpg
Prep
Softball: Something to build on for the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
April 17, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press