Kandiyohi County begins transitioning from response to recovery after Tuesday night's storms

Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt said Thursday that assessments were still underway in northeastern Kandiyohi County as communities began cleaning up debris left in the wake of severe thunderstorms.

West Norway 01.jpeg
A shed located on 72nd Street Northwest on West Norway Lake lost most of the roof in the storm Tuesday night, July 25, 2023. Damage was reported across Kandiyohi County and the region in the overnight storm.
Contributed / Donna Middleton
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 4:07 PM

NEW LONDON — Assessments were still underway Thursday in New London, one day after Kandiyohi County Emergency Management teams began responding to reports of storm and wind damage throughout Kandiyohi County.

Stephanie Felt, director of the Kandiyohi County Emergency Management team, said she was surprised by the amount of damage after going through communities such as New London, that took the brunt of the storms that rolled in from the eastern Dakotas through west central Minnesota overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

West Norway 02.jpeg
Parts of the destroyed roof of a shed along West Norway Lake in rural Pennock were 150 yards down the road to the northeast after storms overnight Tuesday. The shed is visible through the trees in the background of this Wednesday, July 26, 2023, photo.
Contributed / Donna Middleton

“Normally when a storm like this happens, you think a few trees down here and there,” she said in a phone interview Thursday with the West Central Tribune, “but I was not expecting to see as many as I did.” Felt said crews almost immediately began clearing downed trees from roadways.

New London storm damage 072623 001.jpg
Severe thunderstorms bring rain, wind damage to New London and Belgrade
Thunderstorms from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in west central Minnesota brought rain and recorded wind gusts as high as 75 mph. Damage was reported in Kandiyohi, Stevens and southwestern Stearns counties.
2d ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

The extreme winds, with some gusts in the area reported between 70 mph to 80 mph, did more than topple trees. Felt said one New London residence in the 200 block of First Avenue Northwest had its roof completely torn off.

Residents in New London were also without power, including two senior living facilities — which were of special concern given excessive heat warnings. Felt said the excessive heat played a big role in interfering with the progress work crews made in getting power back up, but as far as she knew, everybody had power restored by Wednesday afternoon.

The American Red Cross and other volunteer organizations also entered the community to provide food, and perhaps more importantly, water to residents in need.

New London storm damage 072623 004.jpg
Photos: Storms roll through the region overnight, causing downed power lines, trees
Residents come together to clean up on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after severe weather overnight caused pontoon boats to flip, damaged trees and downed powerlines.
2d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Those in need of help clearing debris, assessing damage, or even home-building repair can dial 211 to get in contact with more than 35 local volunteer organizations with the Minnesota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a state level nonprofit nonpartisan organization that helps local jurisdictions with disaster relief.

Thankfully, no one was injured as the storms quickly traversed east toward the Twin Cities before losing their energy.

As of Thursday afternoon, Felt said the city of New London, Stearns County and Kandiyohi County Emergency Management were still finalizing assessments in northeastern Kandiyohi and southern Stearns counties as the communities were moving from response to recovery. Felt said response teams will be making considerable cleanup efforts Saturday.

As far as advice to those beginning recovery efforts such as clearing debris or chopping wood from fallen trees, Felt said, “drink plenty of water and don’t overdo it.” She also said cut wood can go onto the curb for collection, but added that it could be a while before the county is able to pick all of it up.

West Norway 03.jpeg
A section of the destroyed roof of a shed on 72nd Street Northwest on West Norway Lake took out the fire number sign at the rural Pennock address. The damage from storms overnight Tuesday is shown Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Contributed / Donna Middleton
West Norway 04.jpeg
The storm overnight Tuesday rearranged these chairs that had been sitting around a firepit at a cabin along 72nd Street Northwest on West Norway Lake. Chairs that had been near the top of the hill were halfway down to the lake when the aftermath was viewed Wednesday July 26, 2023.
Contributed / Donna Middleton
Lightning on Green Lake 072823 001.jpg
Photos/Video: Lightning fills the sky over Green Lake on Thursday, July 27, 2023
Lightning from a passing storm creates a light show above Green Lake Thursday evening near Spicer.
2h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
Steve and Connors McComas of Blue Earth Science documented the extent of the starry stonewort infestation in Long Lake by Hawick earlier this month when they donned scuba gear to get an up close look at the mat located in 8- to 12-feet of water near the public access on the lake's west end. They provided this photo of the starry stonewort they documented in the lake.
Early detection may help control starry stonewort in Long Lake
1h ago
By Tom Cherveny
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
Update: Juveniles earlier reported missing found safe Friday in Willmar
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Horse shot
West Nile virus infects two horses in Kandiyohi County, one dying as result
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Tim Jackson.jpg
Amateur football: Welcome the Minnesota Mud Dawgs to town
1h ago
By Michael Lyne
1h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers logo
Northwoods League: Stingers' bats help rout Rox, 12-4
18h ago
By Tom Elliott
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Development camp
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
1d ago
By Jess Myers
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar Stingers logo
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
1d ago
By Tom Elliott
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott