Kandiyohi County begins transitioning from response to recovery after Tuesday night's storms

NEW LONDON — Assessments were still underway Thursday in New London, one day after Kandiyohi County Emergency Management teams began responding to reports of storm and wind damage throughout Kandiyohi County.

Stephanie Felt, director of the Kandiyohi County Emergency Management team, said she was surprised by the amount of damage after going through communities such as New London, that took the brunt of the storms that rolled in from the eastern Dakotas through west central Minnesota overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

Parts of the destroyed roof of a shed along West Norway Lake in rural Pennock were 150 yards down the road to the northeast after storms overnight Tuesday. The shed is visible through the trees in the background of this Wednesday, July 26, 2023, photo. Contributed / Donna Middleton

“Normally when a storm like this happens, you think a few trees down here and there,” she said in a phone interview Thursday with the West Central Tribune, “but I was not expecting to see as many as I did.” Felt said crews almost immediately began clearing downed trees from roadways.

The extreme winds, with some gusts in the area reported between 70 mph to 80 mph, did more than topple trees. Felt said one New London residence in the 200 block of First Avenue Northwest had its roof completely torn off.

Residents in New London were also without power, including two senior living facilities — which were of special concern given excessive heat warnings. Felt said the excessive heat played a big role in interfering with the progress work crews made in getting power back up, but as far as she knew, everybody had power restored by Wednesday afternoon.

The American Red Cross and other volunteer organizations also entered the community to provide food, and perhaps more importantly, water to residents in need.

Those in need of help clearing debris, assessing damage, or even home-building repair can dial 211 to get in contact with more than 35 local volunteer organizations with the Minnesota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a state level nonprofit nonpartisan organization that helps local jurisdictions with disaster relief.

Thankfully, no one was injured as the storms quickly traversed east toward the Twin Cities before losing their energy.

As of Thursday afternoon, Felt said the city of New London, Stearns County and Kandiyohi County Emergency Management were still finalizing assessments in northeastern Kandiyohi and southern Stearns counties as the communities were moving from response to recovery. Felt said response teams will be making considerable cleanup efforts Saturday.

As far as advice to those beginning recovery efforts such as clearing debris or chopping wood from fallen trees, Felt said, “drink plenty of water and don’t overdo it.” She also said cut wood can go onto the curb for collection, but added that it could be a while before the county is able to pick all of it up.

A section of the destroyed roof of a shed on 72nd Street Northwest on West Norway Lake took out the fire number sign at the rural Pennock address. The damage from storms overnight Tuesday is shown Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Contributed / Donna Middleton