Kandiyohi County Board agrees to contribute to nonprofit that is bring computer literacy classes to Willmar

WILLMAR — As Kandiyohi County continues to work to bring reliable, high-speed broadband internet to every corner of the county, there is also a need to make sure everyone has the skills and know-how to take advantage of that technology.

"Digital equity is all about access and affordability of the internet. We can put the line up to your house, that is great. But, if you don't know how to turn on your laptop there is no point having that internet access," said Sarah Swedburg, business development manager with the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission . She also works closely with the EDC's Broadband and Advanced Technology Committee.

To improve digital equity across the county, Swedburg and Mark Boeschen, committee chair, asked the Kandiyohi County Board at its meeting Thursday to contribute $35,000 to New Vision Foundation, a nonprofit that is planning to bring digital literacy, coding and software engineering courses to Willmar. The county board approved the $35,000 request unanimously.

"One of the goals of the broadband committee is also digital equity," Boeschen said. "It is something we don't talk about a lot, which is unfortunate. We need to start talking about it more."

New Vision Foundation was founded in 2016 by Hussein Farah in Minneapolis. One of the organization's missions is to help create pathways for success and motivate disadvantaged youth in Minnesota through its computer courses. New Vision currently offers classes in 12 Twin Cities school districts and has recently started offering classes in St. Cloud and wants Willmar to be its second location in Greater Minnesota. The classes will be for middle and high school students as well as young adults. While New Vision has primarily focused its attention on immigrants, refugees and people of color the classes will be available to everyone.

Farah, who presented to the EDC Broadband committee in May, has been working with the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Willmar businessman Zack Mahboub to create a space for New Vision in Willmar. Swedburg said the plan is for the nonprofit to move into the MidTown Plaza building in downtown Willmar. The county's funding contribution will go towards purchasing the hardware, equipment and software to outfit the school.

Not only is digital literacy important to operate day to day in today's world, the courses in coding and software engineering can set students up for a successful career in computers and information technology.

"This project has a lot of merit, being able to reach a lot of young people with the type of training they need to succeed in today's highly competitive world, especially those who possibility don't have that leg up others may, due to their socioeconomic status," said County Commissioner Steve Gardner. "I think this is a wonderful project."

The county funds will come from the county's American Rescue Plan Act allocation. The county received over $8 million and the board has dedicated 75 percent of it to broadband, which includes digital equity programming.

"This is certainly a good and proper use of that ARPA funding," Gardner said.

Boeschen said about $3 million of the $6 million pledged for broadband projects has so far either be spent or earmarked for projects. The county has recently been assisted in its mission to expand broadband access by grant successes.

Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Association's VIBRANT Broadband was awarded two major grants this summer for projects that will bring high speed broadband access to portions of eastern Kandiyohi County. The United States Department of Agriculture announced June 12 an approximately $19 million ReConnect round four grant for a fiber-to-the-premises project covering portions of Meeker, Kandiyohi and Stearns counties. The townships in Kandiyohi impacted are Burbank, Roseville and Irving. In June the Co-op was awarded a nearly $2 million Border-to-Border Broadband Development grant for fiber-to-the-premises projects that include Harrison, Lake Elizabeth and East Lake Lillian townships of Kandiyohi County.

Construction has begun on another broadband project that was also awarded a Border-to-Border grant. The four-township project with Federated Telephone Company was awarded $4.9 million by the state in 2022 to expand broadband access to 645 properties in Arctander, Dovre, Mamre and St. Johns townships.

"Construction has started," Boeschen said. "Good news for that, that we are seeing conduit in the ground."

The good news has continued over the summer with additional funding for broadband set to come from both the state and federal governments. The state legislature passed a bill providing $100 million over the next two years for broadband expansion and just last week it was announced Minnesota will receive nearly $652 million for broadband from the federal infrastructure act.

"We really anticipate over the next few years seeing great investment in broadband in the state," Boeschen said.

Even with all this extra money coming in, it still won't be enough to totally expand high speed broadband access across the entire state. Boeschen said at least $1 billion would be needed to serve the entire state.

The EDC Broadband Committee is hopeful that with additional funding coming from both the state and the federal governments, and continued support in Kandiyohi County, the future for broadband expansion in Kandiyohi County is bright. Already there are projects under construction in the county, with more in the planning stages. JJ Gouin/JJ Gouin - stock.adobe.com

To be considered served by the state a household needs to have access to wired internet of speeds of at least 100 mbps download and 20 mbps upload. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, in 2022 88 percent of households in the state had access , but that availability dropped to only 62 percent when just looking at rural households. In Kandiyohi County, 68 percent of households had access to the required internet speeds to be considered served. However, most of the people that are under served or not served live out in the rural areas of the county , away from the cities.

"It is going to take time," to reach everyone, Boeschen said.

To help, Swedburg and Boeschen urge local elected officials, businesses and residents to write letters of support for various broadband projects and sending them to the EDC, as well as speaking with township officials about possible projects.

"Nothing happens without the townships," Boeschen said.

The recent broadband successes, including the grand awards, probably wouldn't have been possible without the county board agreeing to spend the vast majority of its ARPA funds on broadband. Boeschen said the local matches for the grants made those applications much stronger in a very competitive market.

"We appreciate your continued support, putting dollars into that," Boeschen said. "These projects wouldn't happen without county support."

The board are also appreciative for all the hard work the EDC, Swedburg and the broadband committee have been doing over the past few years.

"A lot of progress has been made though, you have been very busy," said County Commissioner Corky Berg. "You've done a great job, compared to a couple of years ago."