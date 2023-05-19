99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi County Board approves increase in rate for Greater Minnesota Family Services

It is hoped the rate increase approved by the Kandiyohi County Board will allow Greater Minnesota Family Services to hire and retain staff, which will allow it to continue to provide services to children struggling with behavioral and mental health issues.

Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building
The sign outside the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building is shown in an undated file photo.
West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 6:33 AM

WILLMAR — After being tabled at its first meeting in May, the Kandiyohi County Board at the May 16 meeting approved an increase of the rates the county pays for children's shelter care provided by Greater Minnesota Family Services , amending its contract with the county.

The organization had originally requested a larger increase at the May 2 meeting, but commissioners wanted more information before making any decisions.

"We just had some general questions about what was going on," said Commissioner Corky Berg.

Kathleen Nelson, a social services supervisor with Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services, said that she had extensive conversations with the organization's CEO George Dubie and he reduced the request.

"He came back with a 12% (increase request), instead of a 16%," Nelson said.

The approved rates for reimbursement-eligible clients are now $258.98 per day for children placed at the facility by Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services and $292.05 per day for children who are placed by counties other than Kandiyohi County. The previous rates were $231 per day for Kandiyohi County and $260 per day for other counties.

Greater Minnesota Family Services provides various programs for children including residential shelter care, mental health evaluation and therapy, a weekend truancy program and more. It has an office in Willmar along with a home on a five-acre parcel just outside of town for its shelter programs. The organization's service area covers all of southwest Minnesota as well as counties in the east central area.

"These kids have mental health needs many times, behavioral needs, but they are at a more treatable level without needing the intensive services," Nelson said of the children served by Greater Minnesota Family Services.

Like so many industries and businesses, Greater Minnesota Family Services has been struggling with staffing issues. The lack of staff has required the organization to reduce the number of children it can serve at one time.

This is putting a strain not only on the business itself but also those who rely on the shelter to help children, such as Kandiyohi County. The hope is the increase in rates will allow Greater Minnesota Family Services to raise the salary it pays its staff, making it easier to hire and retain.

"It is really important we look to give them this increase in order to staff well, because we need the program," Nelson said.

100922.N.WCT.WASOConcert.001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar Senior High School musicians to be showcased during Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra concert
Cecilia Buzzeo and Jacob Loerzel were picked as the 2023 Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra Young Artists, and will perform with the orchestra during the May 21 concert.
May 17, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Ann Thompson hands out Norwegian flags during the 16th annual "A Taste of Syttende Mai," Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Milan.
Arts and Entertainment
West central Minnesota Syttende Mai celebrations fill a weekend with Norwegian culture
The annual Syttende Mai events to take place in Milan, Sunburg and Norway Lake.
May 13, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Milan Village Arts School silversmithing classes 050623 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Milan Village Arts School silversmithing classes and studio offer many a chance to create
Marilyn Hanson has taught silversmithing at the Milan Village Arts School since 2012, helping students create high-quality jewelry.
May 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
The Village Children's Museum 042823 007.jpg
Local
CentraCare on a journey to better provide rural health care in western and south central Minnesota
Dr. Cindy Firkins Smith, of CentraCare, spoke recently to the Kandiyohi County Board about the future of rural health care.
May 10, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
vehicle-crash-2.jpg
Local
One injured in two-vehicle crash near Paynesville, Minnesota
A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
May 07, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
2609401+weather 2.jpg
Local
Updated: Severe thunderstorm cause brief tornado touchdowns in Yellow Medicine, Renville, Kandiyohi counties
Tornadoes were spotted Saturday evening near Granite Falls, Renville and Prinsburg.
May 06, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Wesley Community Garden at Willmar UMC2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Community gardens offer a place to grow plants and friendships
The Willmar Community Center and Willmar's United Methodist Church are looking forward to another successful community garden season.
May 06, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Project area map for the intersection of state Highway 23 and state Highway 9 in New London, Minnesota. A decision on safety improvement is expected in June 2023.
Local
Safety improvements on Minnesota Highway 23 in New London will have to wait
Safety improvements at the intersection of Minnesota Highways 23 and 9 are being pushed back due to a delay in the awarding of Corridors of Commerce funding.
May 03, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Close up of hands working cla.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Canby Area Arts Council wants community to create and connect through art
This summer, the Canby Area Arts Council is offering an arts series that provides a chance for people to learn about painting and pottery. It is just the latest example of the council's mission to provide arts opportunities to the western Minnesota community.
May 03, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Recycling Center 050223 001.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County to sell former recycling center to West Central Sanitation
Willmar-based garbage and recycling services company West Central Sanitation had the highest bid for the purchase of Kandiyohi County's former recycling facility in southwest Willmar.
May 03, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

In 2022, Greater Minnesota Family Services served 10 children that came from Kandiyohi County for a total of 704 days. If similar numbers are served in 2023, the county would pay about $19,000 more, Nelson said. She said it is important to support local organizations when possible, not least because it cuts back on mileage and staff time transporting children to out-of-county placements.

Commissioner Steve Gardner did try to give Greater Minnesota Family Services the original, larger increase it had sought May 2 by amending the board's motion Tuesday. That would have raised rates to $268 for Kandiyohi County children and $302 for children placed by other counties.

"I would rather err a little on the side of caution here and make sure this program is funded to the original request," Gardner said.

The amendment failed, with only Gardner and Commissioner Dale Anderson voting for it. The board then approved the lower request unanimously.

"It is a very important program, we do want to keep that program in our community on many different levels," Berg said. "I do feel what we decided on is a very healthy increase and we will see how it goes. We can always review that."

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


