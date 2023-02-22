Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners and County Administrator Larry Kleindl built a relationship of trust

WILLMAR — In the 16 years Larry Kleindl has been administrator for Kandiyohi County , probably the most important relationship he has had is with the County Board and the various commissioners who have served on it.

"If you are a straight shooter and put your cards on the table, and tell them how you work on things and listen to how they work on things, it works," Kleindl said.

It has been this ability to communicate that has made the relationship work, Kleindl said, especially when welcoming new commissioners to the table. Kleindl said he learned early on that the best way to bring new things to the table is to give the commissioners plenty of information and time to digest it, before asking for a final decision.

Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl, right, listens to Kandiyohi County Board Chairman Roger Imdieke speak during a County Board meeting at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The commissioners shared their thoughts regarding Kleindl at the end of the meeting. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"Learn their communication styles," Kleindl said. "Everyone comes in differently."

He also said the board's non-partisan work ethic has made it possible for people of divergent political beliefs to work together for the betterment of Kandiyohi County.

"We stay in our lane and do what we are responsible for," despite the political storms happening at the state or national level, Kleindl said.

The current Board of Commissioners has nothing but good things to say about Kleindl. At the end of the Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners complimented and thanked Kleindl.

"You've done great jumping those hurdles," said Commissioner Roger Imdieke. "Thank you for your years of service."

Commissioner Corky Berg commented on the culture Kandiyhoi County has, and believes Kleindl has a big part to play in that.

George "Corky" Berg JK PERSONAL TOUCH / Laura Fossum

"Mr. Kleindl has contributed greatly to that, that we have a culture of getting things accomplished, working together and problem-solving," Berg said.

Even the newest commissioners, who have served only a few years or weeks with Kleindl, are sad to see him go. Commissioner Dale Anderson, who was sworn in in January, said that Kleindl has helped make his transition a little bit easier.

"Probably the easiest person I've had a chance to sit down and visit with," Dale Anderson said. "It sure made my life simpler, to understand what is going on."

It isn't just the current board members who have good things to say about Kleindl. Former longtime commissioner Harlan Madsen, who served on the County Board for most of Kleindl's time in Kandiyohi County, said Kleindl provided the county with many good qualities.

"First and foremost was his commitment to the county," Madsen said in an interview with the West Central Tribune on Feb. 16. "His collaborative and innovative spirit, his work ethic."

Madsen said Kleindl led by example, wanted to make educated decisions and empowered county staff to do what needed to be done without micromanaging.

Harlan Madsen Carolyn Lange / West Central Tribune file photo

"Larry always wanted us to represent the best of governance," Madsen said, adding that was possible because Kleindl and the board were able to work together.

Madsen hopes Kleindl takes the time to look back on his legacy and be proud of what he was able to achieve.

"Mr. Kleindl will leave with a strong legacy of unquestionable commitment to Kandiyohi County and its citizens," Madsen said. "He should be very proud of his tenure, taking us to a better level."

The public can thank Kleindl themselves at a retirement celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in the downstairs multipurpose room of the county Health and Human Services Building. A short presentation is scheduled for around 3 p.m.

"I can think of no better advocate for Kandiyohi County than you have been," said Commissioner Steve Gardner at the Feb. 7 board meeting. "Thank you for guiding us through this all these years. Well done and thank you and now it's time to come ashore."