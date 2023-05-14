99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi County Board on May 16, 2023, to consider approving True County assessing system

A resolution for Kandiyohi County to take over all property assessments in the county is on the board agenda for Tuesday, May 16.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 9:33 AM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Board will consider a resolution at the May 16 board meeting that will make the county responsible for assessment of all taxable property in the county.

The system, called True County, would mean all taxable property in cities and townships in Kandiyohi County would be assessed by County Assessor's office staff, instead of having the option to hire a local assessor. County Assessor Val Svor presented ionformation on the True County system at the May 2 County Board meeting, recommending the board approve the change.

Also on the May 16 agenda are an addendum to the Greater Minnesota Family Services contract; approval of a solid waste collection license for a new business; several recommendations of the Planning Commission; an update on cCommunity Corrections and legislation regarding increased funding; and an update on the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. May 16 in the board room at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


