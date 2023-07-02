Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi County Board on Thursday, July 6, to consider funding for youth coding classes

Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Today at 11:33 AM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday next week due to the July 4 holiday.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. July 6 in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

According to the posted meeting agenda and accompanying materials , which can be found online at kcmn.civicweb.net, the board will hear a request for funding from the Broadband Committee of the Kandiyohi County and city of Willmar Economic Development Commission.

Sarah Swedburg, EDC business development manager, and Mark Boeschen, Broadband Committee chairman, are slated to speak about expanding coding and digital literacy classes for disadvantaged youth in Willmar.

According to minutes of the Broadband Committee, $35,000 of the broadband-allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds will be requested from the county for the New Vision Foundation — the nonprofit organization offering the classes — to be used for computer hardware, software and other equipment. The $150,000 annual budget for the local program of classes includes grant funds from several other sources.

According to its website, New Vision Foundation offers school-based — as well as after-school —coding and digital literacy classes, including middle and high school curriculum and a summer program. Programming is offered in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Willmar, according to the website.

The County Board on Thursday also will hear a presentation from the Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District . Manager Margaret Johnson will discuss the district's work, activities and spending, according to the agenda materials.

Among other items on the agenda are the consideration of a contract with Lutheran Social Services to provide independent living skills to eligible youth who are or have been in out-of-home placement and a permit application for an event at Diamond Lake County Park to provide education on aquatic invasive species.

Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota. A journalist for more than 25 years, she has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
