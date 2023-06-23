Kandiyohi County Board raises employee wages to stay competitive and show appreciation to workers

WILLMAR — In a move to remain competitive in a hot labor market — and also to show current staff appreciation — the Kandiyohi County Board approved raising the county salary schedule for all positions by 5%, to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The move was made during Tuesday's board meeting, following a presentation on a market analysis of the county's wages.

"The 5% is an aggressive approach, but in today's market it is an appropriate approach," said County Administrator Kelsey Baker. "We want to be a premier county and we have to set the bar a little higher."

Kelsey Baker

The market analysis, completed by David Drown Associates, compared Kandiyohi County's wages to 18 other counties and the city of Willmar. Only similar positions with the vast majority of the same duties and responsibilities aligning were compared against each other.

The data collected showed that Kandiyohi County was highly aligned with the market rate for those positions on both minimum and maximum salaries. The county's minimum salary was only 1% lower than the market, while the maximum salary was 4% lower.

Despite that, county administration felt it was important to offer present-day and future employees a bit more.

"This is a market-driven, one-time adjustment to our salary structure as a whole," said County Human Resources Director Connie Mort. "It is to address a lot of the economic upheaval that has happened the last three years across the country."

David Drown Associates also reviewed various county positions to see if the job description matches the salary range. The evaluation did show that the entire grade of positions labeled B21 were under market value and should be adjusted. Several other positions' grades changed as well due to the evaluation.

The County Board approved the adjustments at Tuesday's meeting. Those changes will go into effect immediately.

"As a county administrator, we want to make sure our employees are being paid well, are being challenged, they are involved, they are appreciated, they are valued and trusted while also being mentored," Baker said.

The county's salary budget for 2024 is expected to increase by $2,093,414 with the 5% salary schedule bump. The total budget increase also includes any salary step increases employees are set to receive on their work anniversaries next year.

Kandiyohi County, as so many other businesses and organizations, has been dealing with hiring challenges due to the tight labor market. Completing the market analysis and approving the recommended changes and salary structure increase is one way Kandiyohi County hopes to rise above some of the other counties looking for workers.

"This is a recognition of market conditions. We are struggling to hire when positions open up," said Commissioner Steve Gardner. "This is a partial attempt to be a little bit more competitive in the marketplace."

The county also wants to retain the workers it already has, in whom the county has invested a lot of time and money.

"Our greatest asset is our workforce. We need to take the lead in being able to positively say to our workforce, 'we value you,'" Gardner said. "It is very important we recognize the importance of our workforce."