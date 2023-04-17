99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County Board to consider updating civil process fees for Sheriff's Office

The Kandiyohi County Board will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Willmar.

102821.N.WCT.CoAdminReview
Kandiyohi County logo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:11 AM

WILLMAR — It has been 15 years since the civil process fees at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office have been updated, so at the April 18 meeting the Kandiyohi County Board will be looking at raising many of the fees to better align with other counties.

The fees include a variety of services the Sheriff's Office provide in civil matters such as property sales, evictions and service of summons.

The Kandiyohi County Board will consider this and a few other issues at the 9 a.m Tuesday meeting of the board in the meeting room at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Also on the agenda are opening the bids for the sale of the old county recycling center in Willmar; awarding of a contract for a project at the county landfill; an agreement between the Castle Shores housing development in Spicer and the Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District; and board approval of the Planning Commission recommendation to approve the Mathiowetz Construction proposal to operate a rock and gravel processing operation and asphalt hot mix plant in Section 32 of Roseville Township.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 17, 2022
April 17, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Sacred Heart School
Local
One of state's oldest schools will be demolished, but its history saved
April 17, 2023 04:25 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
051722.S.WCT.YME base Dahlager.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: YME has lots of experience
April 15, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Baseball preview: Cards start fresh in '23
April 15, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
042322.S.WCT.RCW base Carter Rice.JPG
Prep
Baseball preview: RCW Jaguars hope to up their batting average
April 15, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne