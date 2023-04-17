Kandiyohi County Board to consider updating civil process fees for Sheriff's Office

WILLMAR — It has been 15 years since the civil process fees at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office have been updated, so at the April 18 meeting the Kandiyohi County Board will be looking at raising many of the fees to better align with other counties.

The fees include a variety of services the Sheriff's Office provide in civil matters such as property sales, evictions and service of summons.

The Kandiyohi County Board will consider this and a few other issues at the 9 a.m Tuesday meeting of the board in the meeting room at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Also on the agenda are opening the bids for the sale of the old county recycling center in Willmar; awarding of a contract for a project at the county landfill; an agreement between the Castle Shores housing development in Spicer and the Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District; and board approval of the Planning Commission recommendation to approve the Mathiowetz Construction proposal to operate a rock and gravel processing operation and asphalt hot mix plant in Section 32 of Roseville Township.