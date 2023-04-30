99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kandiyohi County Board to hear multiple presentations at Tuesday meeting

The presentations and updates include children's mental health, foster care, adult mental health and protection, the Sheriff's Department, rural health care and Woodland Centers.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:35 AM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Board have a packed agenda for Tuesday's meeting, with multiple presentations and discussions on the schedule.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. May 2 in the board chambers at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

The first presentations on the list are on children's mental health, foster care and child care, followed by adult mental health and adult protection. Then there will be a presentation on True County regarding the county taking over all assessing duties.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson and Chief Deputy Kent Bauman are scheduled to give an update from the Sheriff's Department, while Dr. Cindy Firkins Smith of CentraCare will talk about the future of rural health care.

There will be a discussion about the National Center for Public Lands, and another regarding board members for the Woodland Centers board.

Also on the agenda is the consideration of appointing Mel Odens to another four-year term as the county engineer; making interim County Recorder Julie Monson the permanent recorder; awarding the winning bid for the sale of the old county recycling center; a memorandum of agreement with Law Enforcement Labor Services and Local 22; and requesting a speed study for CSAH 5.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


