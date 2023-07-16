Kandiyohi County Board to hear road projects update on Tuesday, July 18

WILLMAR — Construction is ongoing for several road and bridge projects across Kandiyohi County, with many others already having been completed.

The Kandiyohi County Board will hear an update on the construction season during its Tuesday board meeting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. July 18 in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

The 2023 road and bridge program had $17.2 million worth of projects on it, including 7.9 miles of reconstruction and 26 miles of paving.

Also on the board agenda are a proclamation for Petrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week and a presentation on those services in the county; a resolution of support for the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center to apply for regional designation from the state; and an initial briefing on a new pilot project Kandiyohi County Emergency Management is working on to better track storms around the area.