Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County Board to hear road projects update on Tuesday, July 18

Kandiyohi County Public Works will give an update on the construction of the 2023 road projects at the Tuesday board meeting.

Road Construction
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 9:44 AM

WILLMAR — Construction is ongoing for several road and bridge projects across Kandiyohi County, with many others already having been completed.

The Kandiyohi County Board will hear an update on the construction season during its Tuesday board meeting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. July 18 in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

The 2023 road and bridge program had $17.2 million worth of projects on it, including 7.9 miles of reconstruction and 26 miles of paving.

Also on the board agenda are a proclamation for Petrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week and a presentation on those services in the county; a resolution of support for the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center to apply for regional designation from the state; and an initial briefing on a new pilot project Kandiyohi County Emergency Management is working on to better track storms around the area.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Council to conduct four public hearings Monday, July 17
22m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
RailroadClosing.png
Local
Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance beginning July 17
14h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
DSC_0058.JPG
Local
Nearly $4M from state aids Lake Lillian, Minnesota, infrastructure needs
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown