Kandiyohi County Board to hear update on county road safety plan

WILLMAR — At the March 21 meeting of the Kandiyohi County Boar d, commissioners will receive an update on the county road safety plan from representatives of SRF Consulting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

The safety plan takes a look at specific safety concerns and provides a prioritized list of suggested improvements. The initial plan was completed in 2014 in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. The update is to review and update the original plan.

Also on the agenda is awarding the bids for the annual chloride application, reflectorized pavement markings and crack filling for county roads. The board will consider approving or rejecting a bid for the old recycling center. Recommendations from the Planning Commission regarding a solar farm and requests from Crow River Construction will also be considered.

Kelsey Baker, county administrator, will discuss the possibility of starting a policy committee.