99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County Board to hear update on county road safety plan

The Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. March 21 in Willmar.

Kandiyohi County Road 9
A presentation on the update of the county road safety plan will be given at the March 21 Kandiyohi County Board meeting.
West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 9:31 AM

WILLMAR — At the March 21 meeting of the Kandiyohi County Boar d, commissioners will receive an update on the county road safety plan from representatives of SRF Consulting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

The safety plan takes a look at specific safety concerns and provides a prioritized list of suggested improvements. The initial plan was completed in 2014 in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. The update is to review and update the original plan.

Also on the agenda is awarding the bids for the annual chloride application, reflectorized pavement markings and crack filling for county roads. The board will consider approving or rejecting a bid for the old recycling center. Recommendations from the Planning Commission regarding a solar farm and requests from Crow River Construction will also be considered.

Kelsey Baker, county administrator, will discuss the possibility of starting a policy committee.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Ridgewater College logo-2021-800x500.jpg
Local
Ridgewater College to host community health fairs March 21, 23
March 19, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
031823.1018.US212.Renville.Olivia.jpg
Local
WCT Weather Live for March 16-18, 2023
March 18, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Linda Vanderwerf / TribuneBrent Christensen of Spicer speaks with state Sen. Andrew Lang of Olivia, center, and Rep. Dave Baker of Willmar before a legislative update meeting Saturday morning at The Goodness Coffee House in downtown Willmar.
Local
Kandiyohi County Township Association to hold annual meeting March 20
March 18, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 013.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
March 18, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Tough day for BOLD
March 18, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne