Kandiyohi County Board to take county assessing change off the table

WILLMAR — After tabling the decision at the last meeting, the Kandiyohi County Board is set to act on a change to the county's assessing department during the June 6 meeting.

The resolution, if approved, would make the county a True County Assessing county. This means the county assessor's office would responsible for viewing all property in the county for assessing purposes. Presently, some towns and townships either contract with the county or hire their own assessors for property viewing.

The board meeting will start at 9 a.m. June 6 in the board chambers of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Also on the agenda is a contract between CentraCare and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad for medical direction services; a memorandum of agreement and policy revision to recognize Juneteenth (June 19) as a paid holiday; a resolution requesting a speed study by the state for segments of County State Aid Highways 9 and 32 near George Lake; and a request for a public hearing for an off-sale liquor license for Mel's Corner Stop.

The board will meet in a closed session at the end of the meeting for labor negotiation discussions.