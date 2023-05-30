Kandiyohi County Community Corrections celebrates increased funding in passed public safety bill

WILLMAR — Two weeks ago, the state Legislature took the final votes to approve a massive public safety omnibus bill , filled with new money and policy. Inside the bill are a brand new funding formula and a significant funding increase for probation and parole services across the state.

"This part of the bill is historic for Kandiyohi County, for all probation across the state," said Tami Jo Lieberg, county Community Corrections director. Lieberg gave the update on the legislation at the May 16 meeting of the Kandiyohi County Board .

Probation and parole services will see an additional $46 million in funding. While that isn't even close to what Lieberg reported the system actually needs — between $83 million and $290 million — it is still a huge jump.

Tami Jo Lieberg

"That is the biggest increase we have seen in 20 years," Lieberg said.

Possibly even more important is the new funding formula. Coming up with it was a challenge, since there are three different delivery systems for probation and parole used in the state.

Some counties contract entirely with the state Department of Corrections, and others use county probation officers in conjunction with DOC, and then there are the Community Corrections Act counties, like Kandiyohi County.

County probation officers are supervised by the court services director in the county and handle juvenile and misdemeanor cases while DOC handles felonies, according to a 2022 fact sheet from the state Department of Corrections . Those counties may be reimbursed for a portion of the salary and benefits of the director and the officers.

The Community Corrections Act provides for counties to run their own community corrections department offering all levels of service, with funding from the state to help pay for it and DOC approval of a comprehensive plan that must be submitted, according to the fact sheet.

No matter the system, the state is supposed to provide funding for all felony cases and partially fund misdemeanor cases. However, that didn't necessarily happen in actuality and funding hasn't kept up with the needs, Lieberg said.

"For the last 15 years we have been trying to address this," Lieberg said. "We have gone lots of different directions."

When the Legislature failed to pass any sort of funding increase or new formula last year, the Association of Minnesota Counties joined the fight, making community corrections a top priority for the organization.

A committee made up of representatives from the three delivery systems, including Lieberg, and other partners met for several months to get a firm understanding of what the departments needed to provide a modern community supervision program using evidence-based practices. Once that was understood, and it showed a massive funding gap, the group created the new formula.

"We designed a formula that has equitable funding across all three delivery systems," Lieberg said.

Kandiyohi County has already started thinking about what it might do with its increased funding, including making sure it is offering the best services and programs possible for its clientele. Possibilities include additional supervision and increasing the department's clerical and support staff.

Currently, the state Department of Corrections has one support staff for every four probation officers. Kandiyohi County runs about one support staff for every 12 officers.

"By increasing our clerical and our supports behind our probation officers, it gives them the time to really do what we need to do to reduce the recidivism and address community safety," Lieberg said.

The County Board recognized the hard work Lieberg has done to help make the new formula and additional funding possible.

"This is so exciting," said Commissioner Corky Berg. "And your leadership, you have been persistent working on that."

The omnibus safety bill includes many other things, including additional funding for tribal governments for community supervision services and a mandate that requires community supervision providers to stop collecting supervision fees from clients starting after 2027.

Lieberg said Kandiyohi County is already starting discussions on what that will look like and how to make do without that additional funding source.

"It is one of those things, we take two steps forward, one step back when it comes to funding," Lieberg said. "It is still promising and we are looking on how we can go forward and address that."

Perhaps one of the most controversial aspects of the bill is the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act . This could provide prison inmates who successfully complete an individual plan — which could include things such as mental health therapy, drug use treatment and education — an opportunity to be released from prison once they serve 50% of their sentence.

They would serve the remainder of their sentence on supervised release as the responsibility of the individual counties. The hope is these inmates who complete their plan in prison will be better prepared to re-enter society.

"It is a great idea but also means we will have additional cases coming out of prison into our community that our department is going to have to provide supervision, accountability and treatment options for," Lieberg said.

Minnesota is already a determinate sentencing state, which means inmates usually serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison before serving the rest on supervised release. Currently though, inmates don't have a lot of opportunities to receive treatment and care in prison. That is left to the community supervision programs in the counties. This is the reason why Lieberg doesn't support having inmates serve their entire sentence in prison and then be released unsupervised.

"We don't want people released straight from prison with no supervision, no accountability, no assistance to get reintegrated into the community," Lieberg said. "The time we have, even if it's short, is where we start working with people to help them reintegrate and do things they are suppose to do."

There are still many unanswered questions about how the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act will work, and the passed bill directs impacted departments to begin creating the policies and procedures for the proposed program. There are also concerns about paying for the extra clients in supervised release, since no additional funding will be following them.

Any savings from having people leave prison early will be split among funding treatment programs in prison, going toward victim services and going back into the general fund.

"They are going to do what they are going to do," Commissioner Roger Imdieke said about the state Legislature and all the new laws it is passing this year. "We have to live with that."