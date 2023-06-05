Kandiyohi County constructing the last leg of Willmar Lake trail in fall 2023

WILLMAR — It has taken nearly 15 years at least, but by the end of this fall, Kandiyohi County Public Works hopes to have finished construction on a new paved trail segment that will complete the loop around Willmar Lake.

"You will be able to go around the lake. That was the goal back in the day on these trails," said Mel Odens, Kandiyohi County Public Works director.

The impacted area will be .8 miles from the Business Highway 71 and Kandiyohi County Road 24 intersection to Country Club Drive Northeast. While technically the trail already exists in the shoulder of County Road 24, the new segment will be separated from the road by both a curb and a gutter. It will connect to the existing paved trail that runs along MinnWest Technology Campus on Business Highway 71 and the paved trail that starts at Country Club Drive Northeast.

The new segment of the trail on Kandiyohi County Road 24, north of Willmar Lake, will connect two existing paved trails together. Contributed / Kandiyohi County Public Works

"It is a missing link," Odens said.

The trail is being constructed on the north, or Eagle Creek Golf Course side, of the road. All of the trail work will be done within the county's right-of-way along the road. Construction will begin after Labor Day and be completed, weather-permitting, in November. There has been some pre-construction work started along the impacted area — including utilities moving their lines and some trees having to be taken down — but major work won't start until September.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Public Works didn't originally plan to avoid any construction during the summer, it ended up being a happy coincidence, Odens said. This way, the golf course can have all of its summer events without having worry about construction.

"We'll have the least disturbance of the golf course as possible," Odens said.

More Kandiyohi County Board:







Also part of the trail project is an overlay of the road surface, which will lay down 1.5 inches of new asphalt, giving the road a fresh new look. The stripping of the road surface will also be redone and improved. Odens did warn that once the project is completed, there will be no parking allowed on either side of the street.

"We are doing a facelift of the entire thing," Odens said. "Let's clean it up. It is giving a whole curb appeal look to the golf course."

The county has received a $250,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to complete the trail project. The rest of the costs will be paid for by the county. The total cost of the project won't be known until the county goes out for bids in early July.

"It is in the trail plan ," said Assistant County Engineer Jeremy Pheifer.

More Shelby Lindrud:







The end goal of the project it to create a completed loop trail around Willmar Lake while providing a safer corridor for both drivers and pedestrians.

"We're trying to fit all these uses in a corridor," Odens said. "Our goal is to keep the corridor safe. That is why we're moving the trail."

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Lake trail to be overlaid

There is a second trail project on the county's to-do list this year. This fall, four miles of the existing paved trail around Green Lake in Spicer will get a new layer of asphalt. The trail is more than 20 years old, and the overlay is needed maintenance to keep the trail in good condition. There will also be updates made to the ramps on the trail to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

"It's time to do it," Odens said.