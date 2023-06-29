Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County continues to be successful in acquiring funding for the expansion of broadband services

The Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission on Wednesday announced two additional funding sources to assist in building out broadband in the county's most rural areas.

2491164+broadband.jpg
Broadband graphic
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:11 PM

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — The Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission was successful in obtaining two additional funding sources for the extension of broadband into rural areas of the county, according to a news release from the EDC.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced June 12 an approximately $19 million ReConnect round four grant to Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Association for a fiber-to-the-premises project covering portions of Meeker, Kandiyohi and Stearns counties.

It was announced on June 28 that a nearly $2 million Border-to-Border Broadband Development grant was awarded to Meeker Co-op by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Office of Broadband Development for fiber-to-the-premises projects in Harrison, Lake Elizabeth and East Lake Lillian townships of Kandiyohi County.

READ MORE

“After successfully receiving a Border-to-Border grant in partnership with Federated Telephone Cooperative serving portions of Arctander, Dovre, Mamre and St. Johns townships in December 2022, we are thrilled to see continued momentum securing federal and state dollars for broadband infrastructure development in Kandiyohi County,” said Sarah Swedburg, business development manager for the EDC.

Covering 76.4 square miles with 155 households, the ReConnect grant will benefit 458 people, 16 businesses, 124 farms and one educational facility in Kandiyohi, Meeker and Stearns counties, according to the USDA ReConnect webpage. Meeker Co-op will make high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission Affordable Connectivity Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kandiyohi County, the ReConnect grant provides funding to connect residents in the most rural townships of Burbank, Roseville and Irving. The EDC Broadband Committee will continue to explore additional projects in those townships in partnership with Meeker Co-op.

The most recent Border-to-Border grants will cover all unserved and underserved premises in Harrison, Lake Elizabeth and East Lake Lillian townships. Lake Elizabeth and East Lake Lillian townships are being funded by the Low-Density Pilot Program of the Office of Broadband Development to build out broadband infrastructure in the most rural areas of the county.

“High-speed broadband internet is critical for the success and continued modernization of agriculture in Kandiyohi County,” said Mark Boeschen, EDC Broadband Committee chair. “We will see the impact of this with these next projects.”

More by Jennifer Kotila:
Subway Parking Lot 061623 001.jpg
Local
Giant, unused parking lots will no longer be required in the city of Willmar
The Willmar City Council on June 20 approved removing parking minimums from the city of Willmar's zoning ordinance.
June 27, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Willmar maintains mid-range water rate ranking despite increases
Willmar Municipal Utilities is ranked 17th in water rates of 31 Minnesota utilities with 5,000 or more customers.
June 27, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission 'pondering' additional power generation
Under consideration by the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission for power generation is the addition of four diesel generators at a cost of $15.2 million, which would add 10,900 kilowatts of generation to the existing 10,950 kilowatts — for a total of 21,850 kilowatts of generation, or 35% to 40% of Willmar’s peak load.
June 23, 2023 05:37 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 kills three
The crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Kandiyohi County Road 2 (also 145th Street Northeast) a quarter mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township, Kandiyohi County.
June 18, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council to hold a public hearing regarding selling property owned by Willmar Municipal Utilities
Willmar Municipal Utilities is selling four parcels it owns along the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest to Chaw’s Asian Market, which is the downstairs tenant on one of the lots, for $280,000.
June 18, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
City Line Towing 042723 002.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council to meet in closed session to discuss potential land sale
The Willmar City Council will go into a closed session at the end of its meeting Tuesday to discuss the potential sale of city-owned land.
June 17, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Public hearing on amending zoning ordinance set June 20 during Willmar City Council meeting
Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding an amendment to its zoning ordinance during its Tuesday, June 20, regular meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium.
June 17, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Subway Parking Lot 061623 001.jpg
Local
Public hearing set June 20 before Willmar City Council on ordinance amendment to remove parking minimums
Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding removing parking minimums from the city’s planning ordinances during its Tuesday, June 20, Willmar City Council meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities auditorium.
June 16, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Amy Nieland
Local
Central Community Transit to offer fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1
Amy Nieland, Central Community Transit 's new executive director, made the announcement of a fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1 while introducing herself to Willmar City Council at Monday's meeting.
June 14, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall_0009.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council hears more options for a new city hall and community center
Design concepts and cost estimates for a new city hall and community center were heard Monday for several locations, including the current Willmar Community Center site, the former JCPenney at Uptown Willmar, and a potential city hall/Willmar Municipal Utilities campus.
June 13, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

The EDC will continue to work to achieve broadband access for the entire county. “The continued partnership with providers such as Meeker Co-op is critical in making our vision of serving every premise in the county a reality,” Swedburg said.

Additional inquiries on the grant, or broadband in general, can be sent to Swedburg at sarah@kandiyohi.com or 320-235-7370 .

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Kevin Farnum of the Koronis Lake Association holds starry stonewort pulled from the lake in this Tribune file photo. Aquatic Invasive Species are among the challenges facing the North Fork of the Crow River Watershed.
Local
Minnesota DNR confirms starry stonewort in Long Lake near Hawick in Kandiyohi County
June 29, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Maple Lake Lakers level Litchfield Blues on Town Ball Tour night
June 28, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS second baseman Luke Knudsen, 2, readies a throw to first baseman Grant Paffrath during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer nabs win over Willmar
June 28, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Late homer hands Bismarck Larks a win over Willmar Stingers
June 28, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown