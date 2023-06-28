Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar to get much-needed improvements

The Kandiyohi County Fair Board is planning major upgrades to the county fairgrounds, starting this summer with improvements to the east entrance, including a paved road and sidewalk.

080919.N.WCT.KandiFairDay.0050.jpg
A tractor drives through the midway for the Tractor Parade during the 2019 Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. The fair has been a staple of the county for more than 120 years. This year, needed improvements are being made to the fairground's east entrance with other projects planned for the future.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 5:44 AM

WILLMAR — For more than 120 years, the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds located on the south side of Foot Lake in Willmar have seen countless animals, people and vendors of food on a stick pass through its gates.

Kandiyohi County Fair:

And after more than a century of summer fun, those gates and grounds are in need of an upgrade, something the Kandiyohi County Fair board of directors is finally hoping to achieve.

"Our board got together and decided to try and find out what it would take to give our fair a facelift," said Chad Lien, fair board president, at the June 20 meeting of the Kandiyohi County Board .

With a comprehensive plan for the fairgrounds created by Bolton & Menk, the answer to how much it would cost came in between $6 million and $7 million. Since the fair doesn't have nearly $7 million in the bank to complete all the needed work in one massive project, the decision was made to do the project in phases, with the first one already under construction.

"The best thing to do is improve our entrance," Lien said. "Show people we are going in the right direction."

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase plan, which will cost between $750,000 and $850,000, will see the east entrance to the fairgrounds, located on Seventh Street Northwest, upgraded to include a hard surface road and sidewalk running from the ticket booth to the grandstand, replacing the gravel road there now. There will also be two new stormwater retention ponds, additional handicapped parking, a vendor area and a relocated secretary's office. There will also be new lighting.

Construction site at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds June 20 2023.JPG
Work has already begun on the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds east entrance improvement project. The gravel road down to Seventh Street Northwest will be a hard surface when completed, and a brand-new sidewalk will be constructed from the city street to the grandstand entrance. There will also be new handicapped parking, a vendor area and a relocated secretary's office.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The new hard surface road will help the fair respond to two important concerns. First, is the difficulties people have walking up the incline of the gravel road from the ticket booth on Seventh Street. It can be a challenge to navigate, especially if one is pushing a stroller or wheelchair.

"It is really hard to do with the loose gravel," Lien said.

The new road should also help curtail gravel and other pollutants reaching the lake. The new stormwater ponds will also be a help, filtering stormwater before it sinks into the ground and lake.

"It has been a battle, since we've been there. Every time it rains we run gravel right into the lake," Lien said.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Construction has already begun on the first phase of the improvement project and will be completed by the time the fair begins in August.

"This is a six-week project," Lien said.

While the Kandiyohi County Fair has been well-attended the last few years and there is some money squirreled away to help pay for the fairgrounds upkeep, the board will be borrowing money to pay for the project. The fair is also sending out fliers to area businesses and individuals, with the hope some might be willing to donate. A nearly $130,000 grant will be helping as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That takes care of a lot of our two holding ponds and any infrastructure that goes under the road, and some of the labor to put it in," Lien said of the grant.

Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds plan.JPG
The entire east entrance improvement project at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar will cost between $750,000 and $850,000. The fair board plans to pay for the project through grants, borrowed funds and donations.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Fair

The fair board is also hoping the county will assist a bit. In the annual county budget there is a yearly appropriation to the County Fair. Currently, it is about $24,000. At Tuesday's meeting, the fair board requested $1 per county resident, approximately $43,000 in total.

"We would like to see that be done for a period of 10 years if we can," said Denny Baker, fair board member. "You have been very faithful with us over the years."

It is probably going to take many years for the fair board to be able to afford and complete all the work at the fairgrounds, but it is work that is needed and worth the money. It is a big step, borrowing money to start the improvements, but one the board feels is needed now more than ever.

More Shelby Lindrud:
Gary Manzer standing beside road grader in Willmar Public Works shop.JPG
Members Only
Community
Gary Manzer, retiring Willmar Public Works director, serving as Willmar Fests Grand Marshal
Gary Manzer has worked for the city for nearly 40 years, starting in Civic Center maintenance and working his way up to Public Works director.
June 23, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Matt Goldman signs a copy of one of his books.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Friends of the Willmar Public Library come together for Wisdom and Wine
The annual fundraiser for the library brought three Minnesota authors to Willmar to talk about their books and the experience writing them.
June 21, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Don Houseman standing in his art studio.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
First-time Studio Hop artist Don Houseman sees beauty and art all around
Houseman, who moved to Willmar last year, is a painter and wood block printmaker. He was an artist at Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! several times, but this year will be his first Studio Hop.
June 14, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Erica Dischino / Tribune Cathy Halbritter, left, and Kristi Glup look at artist Mary Schroepfer’s paintings Friday evening at the Studio 3 location in Willmar for the annual Studio Hop. It continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Arts and Entertainment
Thirteen artists exhibiting at Willmar Lakes Area studios for Studio Hop
Art lovers will be able to visit seven studio spaces in Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea during the annual two-day art crawl.
June 14, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
061521.N.WCT.PioneerlandBandFestival.0506.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Marching bands to take over Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield next week
Over the course of three days, marching bands from across the state will fill the streets of three local towns: Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield. All three cities are holding their judged marching band parades next week.
June 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Road 55 looking toward Highway 23
Local
Kandiyohi County awarded millions for highway-rail grade separation project south of Willmar
Kandiyohi County was successful in obtaining $4.8 million in federal funding to help fund the completion of the County State Aid Highway 55 Highway-Rail Grade Separation project south of Willmar.
June 07, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Prairie Winds Concert Band
Arts and Entertainment
Prairie Winds Concert Band's annual summer concert series set to kick off
The community band performs five shows at Rice Park in Willmar over five weeks. The concerts are free.
June 06, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Road 55 looking toward Highway 23
Local
Kandiyohi County receives $4.8 million from Federal Rail Administration for highway-rail grade elimination
The funds come from the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program and will help fund the project at Minnesota Highway 23 and CSAH 55, south of Willmar.
June 06, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Paved trail meets grass along Kandiyohi County Road 24.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County constructing the last leg of Willmar Lake trail in fall 2023
Kandiyohi County Public Works is planning for two trail projects this year. The first is construction of .8 miles of paved trail along County Road 24 on the north side of Willmar Lake. The second is 4 miles of overlay on the Green Lake trail in Spicer.
June 05, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
3268551+vehicle crash.jpg
Local
Two Litchfield motorcyclists injured in Sunday afternoon crash in Pope County
Only one of the drivers were taken to an area hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
June 04, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

"I'll be very honest, I have been a pusher for this. I feel our entrance is not good, hasn't been. We need to keep pushing and see what we can do," said Baker, who has served on the fair board for 50 years. "It is a big project, it is a big undertaking for us. I'm glad it is moving ahead."

County commissioners did not make any promises or take any action on the fair board's funding request at their meeting. The commissioners did share their support for what the fair board plans to do, believing the fair is a resource for the county, one that brings people in from around the region and beyond.

"Thank you for your leadership on this," said Commissioner Steve Gardner. "I think this is a worthy project and one that will be greatly appreciated by the community and all the fairgoers."

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Tepetonka site photo
Local
Tepetonka destination golf course north of Willmar to contribute to project addressing erosion
June 27, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball: Granite Falls knocks off BOLD, 13-8
June 27, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball: Willmar VFW drops a pair at Marshall
June 27, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, left, takes off for second base while Minnesota Mud Puppies pitcher Joshua Dykhoff starts his delivery during a Northwoods League game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Another rally, another walk-off for Willmar Stingers
June 27, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne