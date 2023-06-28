Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar to get much-needed improvements

WILLMAR — For more than 120 years, the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds located on the south side of Foot Lake in Willmar have seen countless animals, people and vendors of food on a stick pass through its gates.

And after more than a century of summer fun, those gates and grounds are in need of an upgrade, something the Kandiyohi County Fair board of directors is finally hoping to achieve.

"Our board got together and decided to try and find out what it would take to give our fair a facelift," said Chad Lien, fair board president, at the June 20 meeting of the Kandiyohi County Board .

With a comprehensive plan for the fairgrounds created by Bolton & Menk, the answer to how much it would cost came in between $6 million and $7 million. Since the fair doesn't have nearly $7 million in the bank to complete all the needed work in one massive project, the decision was made to do the project in phases, with the first one already under construction.

"The best thing to do is improve our entrance," Lien said. "Show people we are going in the right direction."

The first phase plan, which will cost between $750,000 and $850,000, will see the east entrance to the fairgrounds, located on Seventh Street Northwest, upgraded to include a hard surface road and sidewalk running from the ticket booth to the grandstand, replacing the gravel road there now. There will also be two new stormwater retention ponds, additional handicapped parking, a vendor area and a relocated secretary's office. There will also be new lighting.

Work has already begun on the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds east entrance improvement project. The gravel road down to Seventh Street Northwest will be a hard surface when completed, and a brand-new sidewalk will be constructed from the city street to the grandstand entrance. There will also be new handicapped parking, a vendor area and a relocated secretary's office. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

The new hard surface road will help the fair respond to two important concerns. First, is the difficulties people have walking up the incline of the gravel road from the ticket booth on Seventh Street. It can be a challenge to navigate, especially if one is pushing a stroller or wheelchair.

"It is really hard to do with the loose gravel," Lien said.

The new road should also help curtail gravel and other pollutants reaching the lake. The new stormwater ponds will also be a help, filtering stormwater before it sinks into the ground and lake.

"It has been a battle, since we've been there. Every time it rains we run gravel right into the lake," Lien said.

Construction has already begun on the first phase of the improvement project and will be completed by the time the fair begins in August.

"This is a six-week project," Lien said.

While the Kandiyohi County Fair has been well-attended the last few years and there is some money squirreled away to help pay for the fairgrounds upkeep, the board will be borrowing money to pay for the project. The fair is also sending out fliers to area businesses and individuals, with the hope some might be willing to donate. A nearly $130,000 grant will be helping as well.

"That takes care of a lot of our two holding ponds and any infrastructure that goes under the road, and some of the labor to put it in," Lien said of the grant.

The entire east entrance improvement project at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds in Willmar will cost between $750,000 and $850,000. The fair board plans to pay for the project through grants, borrowed funds and donations. Contributed / Kandiyohi County Fair

The fair board is also hoping the county will assist a bit. In the annual county budget there is a yearly appropriation to the County Fair. Currently, it is about $24,000. At Tuesday's meeting, the fair board requested $1 per county resident, approximately $43,000 in total.

"We would like to see that be done for a period of 10 years if we can," said Denny Baker, fair board member. "You have been very faithful with us over the years."

It is probably going to take many years for the fair board to be able to afford and complete all the work at the fairgrounds, but it is work that is needed and worth the money. It is a big step, borrowing money to start the improvements, but one the board feels is needed now more than ever.

"I'll be very honest, I have been a pusher for this. I feel our entrance is not good, hasn't been. We need to keep pushing and see what we can do," said Baker, who has served on the fair board for 50 years. "It is a big project, it is a big undertaking for us. I'm glad it is moving ahead."

County commissioners did not make any promises or take any action on the fair board's funding request at their meeting. The commissioners did share their support for what the fair board plans to do, believing the fair is a resource for the county, one that brings people in from around the region and beyond.

"Thank you for your leadership on this," said Commissioner Steve Gardner. "I think this is a worthy project and one that will be greatly appreciated by the community and all the fairgoers."