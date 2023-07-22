6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

Kandiyohi County looks for ways to fill weather radar gaps

In a pilot project with Climavision, Kandiyohi County is preparing to install a radar that will help create a more detailed and accurate radar picture of weather happening in and around the county.

Lightning strikes illuminate the sky over the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. The storm brought down trees and infrastructure, causing multi-hour power outages in the area.
Lightning strikes illuminate the sky over the Middle Fork Crow River near Spicer the evening of Thursday, May 12, 2022. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management is working with the company Climavision to install a weather radar in the area, the aim of which is to improve the weather data available.
Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud
Today at 5:44 AM

WILLMAR — When the clouds begin to build on the horizon, many people turn to their smartphone weather app to check the radar or turn on the television to catch the latest weather forecast. Is it going to rain or snow? Should I be worried about severe weather?

However, depending on how far away the physical weather radar is, the data available to meteorologists, weather reporters and the public might not be the entire story.

"The farther away you are from the radar, the more weather falls through the gap," due to the downward curvature of the earth and the upward angle of the radar, said Ace Bonnema, deputy director of Kandiyohi County Emergency Management, at Tuesday's meeting of the Kandiyohi County Board.

And when that data is missing, people may not be aware of how dangerous an incoming storm may be, with sometimes tragic results.

Bonnema said he became fired up about the weather radar after the death of Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson . He was killed May 12, 2022, when a damaged grain bin crushed him during a storm at his property. Erickson was leaving his farm to weather spot for the county; perhaps, with better radar coverage, the severity of that storm would have been known earlier and Erickson wouldn't have been in that situation.

"The closer these radars are ... we can get better information to our spotters, hopefully getting our spotters out in time and keeping what happened to Ryan from happening again," Bonnema said.

Currently, the National Weather Service has five S-band radars installed that provide coverage in Minnesota. The closest of those to Kandiyohi County is located in Chanhassen, 117 miles away. The Chanhassen radar is able to catch weather in most of Kandiyohi County that is between 3,000 to 6,000 feet off the ground and higher. Areas of far western Kandiyohi County, along with a large swath of western Minnesota, have even less coverage, with radars only able to pick up weather located 6,000 feet or above. This leaves thousands of feet of atmosphere in which weather may form that might not be picked up by radar, including severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and snow.

National Weather Service radar coverage map.png
The National Weather Service has five large weather radars that provide coverage in Minnesota. However, the further away the radars are the less coverage there is.
A solution to fill the gaps is to install more radars. To install an additional S-band radar would require state and/or federal funding and approval. There are also smaller C-band radars with less reach than the S-band, Bonnema said, and installing six of those across the state would fill the gaps.

"There is a pretty big price tag on that — $14 million for the state of Minnesota — if we want to fill that gap," Bonnema said.

Another option is installing multiple X-band radars, filling in the holes left by the larger radars. X-bands are much smaller, less expensive and can still provide improved radar data.

"There are more eyes on the storm," Bonnema said.

Both Kandiyohi and Grant counties are working with the company Climavision to install such radars in a pilot private-public partnership. Climavision installs X-band radars and then sells the data to various industries and organizations including agriculture, aviation, energy, media and government. As a partner with Climavision, Kandiyohi County would get free-access licenses to the data collected by the radar and would not be charged for the installation.

"We are looking to install one of their radars later this fall," Bonnema said.

Finding the perfect location for this radar has been a bit of a challenge. The Prinsburg water tower was one option, but the tower wouldn't be able to hold the weight of the radar, which is about 5,000 pounds and looks like a large golf ball. In fact, the best location for the local radar might not be in Kandiyohi County at all.

"It might actually end up in the north of Renville County," Bonnema said.

SNow 3 - Car in Ditch B71-N.jpg
The gaps in the weather radar system means a storm may seem less severe or not show up at all on the radar picture, causing members of the public to think it may be safe to venture out when it is not.
Kandiyohi County would still be provided the free-data licenses due to the work the county has already put into the project. But, if that location works out, Renville County would also look to benefit.

"It is probably going to be a win for us and a win for Renville," Bonnema said.

There was no action taken regarding the radar project at Tuesday's Kandiyohi County Board meeting, but the commissioners seemed to be supportive.

"This seems like a necessity to me," said Commissioner Dale Anderson. "I really appreciate the work you have done. I think this is a great thing."

Most important is what may be saved with better radar coverage.

"This is all about saving lives," said Commissioner Corky Berg.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


