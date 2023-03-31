Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for March 24-30, 2023

Two couples filed for marriage licenses the week of March 24-30 in Kandiyohi County.
- Eric Marvin Glesne, Willmar; Jacqueline Marie Hamstad, Willmar
- Paul Leon Maynard, Hawick; Michele Joann Revermann, Hawick
