Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for May 19-25, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County from May 19 to 25.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:07 PM

Eleven couples filed for marriage licenses the week of May 19-25 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Katherine Vanessa Martinez Rivera, Willmar; Javier Emmanuel Solis Ramirez, Willmar
  • Daniel Mark Klassen, Melrose; Amanda Grace Santjer, Sacred Heart
  • Marisa Jamie Winters, Willmar; Andrew Tayler Austin, Willmar
  • Sabrina Hope Jamison, Spicer; Trey Devin Johnson, Spicer
  • Elias Cardona Zavala, Willmar; Yaneth Anai Amaya Maldonado, Willmar
  • Brooklynn Christine Martell, Brooten; Jonah Lee Voss, Brooten
  • Paul Edward Robinson Jr., Willmar; Heidi Beth Skaalerud, Willmar
  • Roxanne Carolyn Marcus, Prinsburg; Glenn Howard Destigter, Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Jessie Maxine Ekstrom, Willmar; Linda Victoria Vasquez, Willmar
  • Maverick Morrice Whitcomb, Atwater; Amber Marie Roske, Atwater
  • Michele Jo Gimse, Willmar; Greg Saldana, Willmar
