Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for May 19-25, 2023
Eleven couples filed for marriage licenses the week of May 19-25 in Kandiyohi County.
- Katherine Vanessa Martinez Rivera, Willmar; Javier Emmanuel Solis Ramirez, Willmar
- Daniel Mark Klassen, Melrose; Amanda Grace Santjer, Sacred Heart
- Marisa Jamie Winters, Willmar; Andrew Tayler Austin, Willmar
- Sabrina Hope Jamison, Spicer; Trey Devin Johnson, Spicer
- Elias Cardona Zavala, Willmar; Yaneth Anai Amaya Maldonado, Willmar
- Brooklynn Christine Martell, Brooten; Jonah Lee Voss, Brooten
- Paul Edward Robinson Jr., Willmar; Heidi Beth Skaalerud, Willmar
- Roxanne Carolyn Marcus, Prinsburg; Glenn Howard Destigter, Scottsdale, Arizona
- Jessie Maxine Ekstrom, Willmar; Linda Victoria Vasquez, Willmar
- Maverick Morrice Whitcomb, Atwater; Amber Marie Roske, Atwater
- Michele Jo Gimse, Willmar; Greg Saldana, Willmar
