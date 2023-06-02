99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for May 26-June 1, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County from May 26 to June 1.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:47 PM

Three couples filed for marriage licenses the week of May 26 to June 1 in Kandiyohi County.

  • David John Andrist, Pennock; Allison Marie Tjernagel, Pennock
  • Steven Michael Martin Jr, Willmar; Brittney Arlene Hallberg, Willmar
  • Jacob Paul Beranek, Hawick; Faith Marie Nachreiner, Hawick
