99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of April 10, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:18 PM

Eight couples filed for marriage licenses the week of April 10 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Oscar Mauricio Rodriguez Ochoa, Willmar; Diana Paola Serrano Melendez, Willmar
  • Haylea Katherine Block, Raymond; Seth Noel Charles Zeitz, Raymond
  • Devin Arthur Meagher, New London; Ashley Bree Froelich, New London
  • William Michael Lahti, Willmar; Alyssa Lillian Long, Willmar
  • Melisa Fay Kelley, New London; Jarrod Lee Kelley, New London
  • Emily Beth Streich, Willmar; Aaron David Thomsen, Willmar
  • Cody Ronald Goldschmidt, St. Louis Park; Riley Rae Schneider, St. Louis Park
  • Dustin Scott Stepaniak, Pennock; Katie Lainay VanHeuveln, Faribault
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Roger Strand, left and Troy Heck, right, examine the contents just removed from a wood duck house near the Flag of Honor memorial in Willmar on April 8, 2023. They were part of a group of volunteers with the Prairie Pothole Conservation Association that cleaned 37 workiing boxes and added wood shavings to make them ready for this year's arriving wood ducks.
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers with Prairie Pothole Conservation Association ready Willmar area wood duck nesting houses
April 14, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Graceville road flooding.jpg
Local
WCT Weather Live: Some road flooding continues in west central and southwest Minnesota
April 14, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar sophomore Madison Norsten walks up to the plate for an at-bat during a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against Alexandria on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Alexandria.
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals open with a split against Alexandria
April 13, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons open the season with a 6-3 loss at Rockford
April 13, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska/BBE improves its record to 2-0
April 13, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield quad 041323.002.jpg
Prep
Prep track and field: Litchfield Dragons boys, girls take 2nd at NLS
April 13, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne