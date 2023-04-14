Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of April 10, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
Eight couples filed for marriage licenses the week of April 10 in Kandiyohi County.
- Oscar Mauricio Rodriguez Ochoa, Willmar; Diana Paola Serrano Melendez, Willmar
- Haylea Katherine Block, Raymond; Seth Noel Charles Zeitz, Raymond
- Devin Arthur Meagher, New London; Ashley Bree Froelich, New London
- William Michael Lahti, Willmar; Alyssa Lillian Long, Willmar
- Melisa Fay Kelley, New London; Jarrod Lee Kelley, New London
- Emily Beth Streich, Willmar; Aaron David Thomsen, Willmar
- Cody Ronald Goldschmidt, St. Louis Park; Riley Rae Schneider, St. Louis Park
- Dustin Scott Stepaniak, Pennock; Katie Lainay VanHeuveln, Faribault
