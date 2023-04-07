50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of April 3, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:40 AM

Four couples filed for marriage licenses the week of March 31-April 7 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Cecillia Vallejo Duran, Pennock; Ernesto Rodriguez-Perez, Pennock
  • Sara Marie Stegeman, Willmar; Sean Robert Deschepper, Willmar
  • Zachary David Van Ort, Willmar; Althea Carolann Williams, Belgrade
  • Luis Arnaldo Diaz Torres, Willmar; Cessia Nohemy Soto Lopez, Willmar
