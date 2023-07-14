Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of July 10-14, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
Nine couples filed for marriage licenses this week in Kandiyohi County.
- Bryon Jon Swanson, Kandiyohi; Krista Danielle Woodcock, Kandiyohi
- Lorenzo Gutierrez Alvarez, Willmar; Aurora Guadalupe Anahi Castillo Paxtor, Willmar
- Jeffrey Robert Vanden Einde, Pennock; Tanya Lynn Vanden Einde, Pennock
- Lisette Antonia Herandez Alaniz, Willmar; Osman Martin Moreno Fuentes, Willmar
- Gary Dean Dunbar, Willmar; Vickie Lee Eisenlohr, Willmar
- Rylee Ann Holme, Spicer; Hunter Thomas Vandeputte, Spicer
- Molly Marie Morrison, Kandiyohi; Eric Frederick Hedy, Kandiyohi
- Jeffrey Keith Stai, New London; Amanda Kay Untiedt, New London
- Thor Burton Amundson, Brooten; Vicki Lynn Stenmark, Brooten
