Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of July 10-14, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
By West Central Tribune
Today at 4:15 PM

Nine couples filed for marriage licenses this week in Kandiyohi County.

  • Bryon Jon Swanson, Kandiyohi; Krista Danielle Woodcock, Kandiyohi
  • Lorenzo Gutierrez Alvarez, Willmar; Aurora Guadalupe Anahi Castillo Paxtor, Willmar
  • Jeffrey Robert Vanden Einde, Pennock; Tanya Lynn Vanden Einde, Pennock
  • Lisette Antonia Herandez Alaniz, Willmar; Osman Martin Moreno Fuentes, Willmar
  • Gary Dean Dunbar, Willmar; Vickie Lee Eisenlohr, Willmar
  • Rylee Ann Holme, Spicer; Hunter Thomas Vandeputte, Spicer
  • Molly Marie Morrison, Kandiyohi; Eric Frederick Hedy, Kandiyohi
  • Jeffrey Keith Stai, New London; Amanda Kay Untiedt, New London
  • Thor Burton Amundson, Brooten; Vicki Lynn Stenmark, Brooten
What To Read Next
Sacred Heart Car Show 071323 001.jpg
Members Only
Community
Photos: Cool, classic cars cruise into Sacred Heart Summerfest car show
5m ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Let's Go Fishing 071223 001.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Let's Go Fishing keeps making it happen
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
gavel.jpg
Local
Man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct, woman to child endangerment in Kandiyohi County abuse allegations
2h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
20m ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
18h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
18h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
18h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne