Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of March 10, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:16 AM

Four couples filed for marriage licenses the week of March 10-16 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Madison Jean Rothwell, Clara City; Ian James Wright, Clara City
  • Bobbi Lynn Maldonado, Willmar; Ryan Duane Larsen Jr, Willmar
  • Morgan Claire Bernstein, Kerkhoven; Nathaniel Charles Molitor, Willmar
  • Melissa Marie Garcia, Pennock; Humberto Rivera, Pennock
