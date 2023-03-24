99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of March 17-23, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:03 PM

Five couples filed for marriage licenses the week of March 17-23, in Kandiyohi County.

  • Osman Elioe Bautista Castellanos, Willmar; Dunia Griselda Vallecillo, Willmar
  • Mary Jean Hanson, Willmar; Mark William Malam, Willmar
  • Rachel Castilla, Willmar; Efrain Rosales, Willmar
  • Yarimar Vargas Texidor, Willmar; Jose Reinaldo Gutierrez Colon, Willmar
  • Alexandrea Irene Perez, Willmar; Hannah Noelle Esther Haas, Willmar
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
