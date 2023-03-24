Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of March 17-23, 2023
Five couples filed for marriage licenses the week of March 17-23, in Kandiyohi County.
- Osman Elioe Bautista Castellanos, Willmar; Dunia Griselda Vallecillo, Willmar
- Mary Jean Hanson, Willmar; Mark William Malam, Willmar
- Rachel Castilla, Willmar; Efrain Rosales, Willmar
- Yarimar Vargas Texidor, Willmar; Jose Reinaldo Gutierrez Colon, Willmar
- Alexandrea Irene Perez, Willmar; Hannah Noelle Esther Haas, Willmar
