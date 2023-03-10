6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for the week of March 3, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
March 10, 2023 01:11 PM

Four couples filed for marriage licenses the week of March 3 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Teah Raquel Stokke, Willmar; Coleton Marcus Dittrich, Willmar
  • Emily Sue Tschida, Avon; Jared Steven Travis, New London
  • Edwin Sneyder Cruz Zuniga, Willmar; Cindy Marilu Sanchez Alvarado, Willmar
  • Andrea Julieth Rativa Fernandez, Willmar; Daniel Eduardo Gomez Velasco, Willmar
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
