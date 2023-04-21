99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for week of April 14-20, 2023

Four couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from April 14-20, 2023.

marriage-licenses.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:17 PM

Four couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from April 14-20, 2023.

  • Gabriela Castillo Cedillo, Willmar, and Rudy Lopez Cano, Murdock.
  • Heather Marie Johnson, Raymond, and Johannes Lee Gimbel, Ree Heights, South Dakota.
  • Mayra Alejandra Suarez Ortiz, Willmar, and Josue Fernando Scanlon Chavez, Willmar.
  • Jacinto Perez Castro, Willmar, and Juana Lopez Tomas, Willmar.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Tony Sindt, river specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, stocks a mix of rainbow and brown trout into Ramsey Creek in Redwood County on April 13, 2023.
Northland Outdoors
Smart fishing for trout in waters close to home
April 21, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Ridgewater College
Local
Ridgewater College photo instructor named outstanding educator by Minnesota State system
April 21, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
white KN95 or N95 mask for protection against coronavirus on bro
Local
Bethesda releases new masking policies for facilities in Willmar, New London and Olivia
April 21, 2023 06:26 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.011.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Litchfield's Alex Draeger has some unfinished business
April 21, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson-KMS vs. Litchfield 041423.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Alex Draeger joins the show
April 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown