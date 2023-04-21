Kandiyohi County marriage licenses for week of April 14-20, 2023
Four couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from April 14-20, 2023.
- Gabriela Castillo Cedillo, Willmar, and Rudy Lopez Cano, Murdock.
- Heather Marie Johnson, Raymond, and Johannes Lee Gimbel, Ree Heights, South Dakota.
- Mayra Alejandra Suarez Ortiz, Willmar, and Josue Fernando Scanlon Chavez, Willmar.
- Jacinto Perez Castro, Willmar, and Juana Lopez Tomas, Willmar.
