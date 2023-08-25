Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2023
Nine couples filed for marriage licenses Aug. 18-24 in Kandiyohi County, according to the Kandiyohi County Recorder's office.
Teresa Ann Schaeffer, Brooten; Darren Lee Waller, Brooten
- Joseph Clark Maffit, Kerkhoven; Desiree Rachel Wright, Kerkhoven
- Isela Cisneros, Willmar; Pascual Alonso Solorzano Sanchez, Willmar
- Ashley Connie Marie Valadez, Berlin, Wisconsin; Ethan Kyle Stinnett, Berlin, Wisconsin
- Jennifer Ann Magnuson, Pennock; Jay Alex Rasmussen, Willmar
- Taylor Katherine Binsfeld, New London; Corey John Dahl, Belgrade
- Lukas Allen Roust, Kandiyohi; Hillary Rae Naber, Kandiyohi
- Vicki Lynn Norton, Willmar; Kenneth Gene Warner, Willmar
- Amanda Marie Harlow, Spicer; Jesse Roy Gislason, Spicer
