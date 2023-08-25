6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

News Local

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:03 PM

Nine couples filed for marriage licenses Aug. 18-24 in Kandiyohi County, according to the Kandiyohi County Recorder's office.

  • Teresa Ann Schaeffer, Brooten; Darren Lee Waller, Brooten 

  • Joseph Clark Maffit, Kerkhoven; Desiree Rachel Wright, Kerkhoven 
  • Isela Cisneros, Willmar; Pascual Alonso Solorzano Sanchez, Willmar 
  • Ashley Connie Marie Valadez, Berlin, Wisconsin; Ethan Kyle Stinnett, Berlin, Wisconsin 
  • Jennifer Ann Magnuson, Pennock; Jay Alex Rasmussen, Willmar
  • Taylor Katherine Binsfeld, New London; Corey John Dahl, Belgrade
  • Lukas Allen Roust, Kandiyohi; Hillary Rae Naber, Kandiyohi 
  • Vicki Lynn Norton, Willmar; Kenneth Gene Warner, Willmar 
  • Amanda Marie Harlow, Spicer; Jesse Roy Gislason, Spicer
