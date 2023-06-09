99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 2-June 8, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:32 PM

Four couples filed for marriage licenses from June 2 to June 8 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Andrea Brigette Mossberg, New London; Gregory Lloyd Morrow, New London
  • Sakwe Wah Paw, Willmar; Wester Lee, Willmar
  • Michelle Anne Forcier, Willmar; Christian Thomas Schmidt, Cold Spring
  • Idella Mary Miller, Willmar; Adam Anthony Roux, Willmar
