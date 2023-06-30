Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 23-29, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:34 PM

Three couples filed for marriage licenses from June 23 to June 29 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Jesus Alonzo, Willmar; Kelsey Marie Kotzenmacher, Willmar
  • Amy Lynn Hoekstra, Blomkest; Michael David Hjelle, Willmar
  • Megan Lynn Rudnick, Willmar; Charles Thomas Kyle, Willmar
