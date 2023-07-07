Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 30 to July 6, 2023
Seven couples filed for marriage licenses from June 30 to July 6 in Kandiyohi County. 06/30/2023 to 07/06/2023
- Alyssa Jean Zierden, Willmar; Kyle Isaac Hillenbrand, Willmar
- Maddisen Rae Barness, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Benjamin Matthew Schilling, Sioux Falls
- Elise Louise Zenzen, Belgrade; Travis John Johnson, Belgrade
- Tanner Douglas Swierenga, Willmar; Annie Grace Orsten, Willmar
- Jacob Michael Goeden, Valley City, North Dakota; Shelby Rose Baker, Valley City
- Michael Joe Amos, Willmar; Virginia Guadalupe Leyva, Willmar
- Matthew Loren Dittman, Lake Lillian; Kaitlyn Marie Ascheman, Lake Lillian
