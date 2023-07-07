Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 30 to July 6, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:49 PM

Seven couples filed for marriage licenses from June 30 to July 6 in Kandiyohi County. 06/30/2023 to 07/06/2023

  • Alyssa Jean Zierden, Willmar; Kyle Isaac Hillenbrand, Willmar
  • Maddisen Rae Barness, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Benjamin Matthew Schilling, Sioux Falls
  • Elise Louise Zenzen, Belgrade; Travis John Johnson, Belgrade
  • Tanner Douglas Swierenga, Willmar; Annie Grace Orsten, Willmar
  • Jacob Michael Goeden, Valley City, North Dakota; Shelby Rose Baker, Valley City
  • Michael Joe Amos, Willmar; Virginia Guadalupe Leyva, Willmar
  • Matthew Loren Dittman, Lake Lillian; Kaitlyn Marie Ascheman, Lake Lillian
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Tribune file photo Willmar Senior High School building
Local
Willmar Senior High fourth-term honor roll published July 7, 2023
6h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A living room in a senior care facility.
Local
Vista Prairie at Copperleaf implements new technology as part of $1.8 million renovation of Willmar facility
7h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 7, 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
Jun 30
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Sophie Anderson picks up Pure Stock win at KRA Speedway
15h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne