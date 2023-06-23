Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 9-June 22, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County
Five couples filed for marriage licenses from June 9 to June 15 and June 16 to June 22 in Kandiyohi County.
- Mitchell Brian Sommers, Belgrade; Marissa Denise Mendoza, Belgrade
- Travis Scott Roelofs, Willmar; Joanna Sadie Johnson, Willmar
- Lauren Jean Bennewitz, Omaha, Nebraska; Garret Lee Smeal, Omaha
- Jordan Lindsay Gabel, Clara City; Joshua Colby Cavaness, Clara City
- Megan Rae Rooney, Spicer; Derek Randy Dyrdahl, Clarkfield
ADVERTISEMENT