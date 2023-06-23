Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from June 9-June 22, 2023

Marriage licenses issued in Kandiyohi County

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:22 PM

Five couples filed for marriage licenses from June 9 to June 15 and June 16 to June 22 in Kandiyohi County.

  • Mitchell Brian Sommers, Belgrade; Marissa Denise Mendoza, Belgrade
  • Travis Scott Roelofs, Willmar; Joanna Sadie Johnson, Willmar
  • Lauren Jean Bennewitz, Omaha, Nebraska; Garret Lee Smeal, Omaha
  • Jordan Lindsay Gabel, Clara City; Joshua Colby Cavaness, Clara City
  • Megan Rae Rooney, Spicer; Derek Randy Dyrdahl, Clarkfield
West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
