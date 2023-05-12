Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from May 5-11, 2023
Five couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from May 5 to May 11, 2023.
- Benjamin Jerome Johnson, Pennock; Shelly Bernadette Van Heuveln, Pennock
- Priscilla Lopez Trevino, Pennock; Alvaro Jose Aburto Acevedo, Willmar
- Brendan Edward Hedtke, Willmar; Carly Jaye Hulstein, Willmar
- Paige Ann Sonnenburg, Willmar; Jack Steven Schwaegerl, Willmar
- Charles Andrew Cheek, Willmar; Lindsey Marie Nystrom, Willmar
