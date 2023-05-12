99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses issued from May 5-11, 2023

Five couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from May 5 to May 11, 2023.

WCT.STOCK.Wedding.rings.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:26 PM

Five couples applied for marriage licenses in Kandiyohi County from May 5 to May 11, 2023.

  • Benjamin Jerome Johnson, Pennock; Shelly Bernadette Van Heuveln, Pennock
  • Priscilla Lopez Trevino, Pennock; Alvaro Jose Aburto Acevedo, Willmar
  • Brendan Edward Hedtke, Willmar; Carly Jaye Hulstein, Willmar
  • Paige Ann Sonnenburg, Willmar; Jack Steven Schwaegerl, Willmar
  • Charles Andrew Cheek, Willmar; Lindsey Marie Nystrom, Willmar
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcas-SP_Bloomfield-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
What's new at the garden centers? Horticulturist Audrey Gilbraith talks new varieties for 2023
May 12, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Chlorine Spill 051223 001.jpg
Local
Willmar, Minnesota, authorities respond to chlorine leak at County Road 5 substation
May 12, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Eagle Lake 050923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Eagle Lake near Willmar on verge of being added to impaired waters list
May 12, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 6, 2022, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Pro
Here’s a look at the Vikings schedule with a game-by-game breakdown
May 11, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls golf finishes 10th at St. Cloud
May 11, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors rally to beat SCTC Cyclones, 3-1
May 11, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown