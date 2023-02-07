99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County planning to extend broadband to three more townships

With the help of state and federal funds, homes and businesses in Lake Elizabeth, East Lake Lillian and Harrison townships in Kandiyohi County could have broadband connections within two years.

Health and Human Services Building in Kandiyohi County
Kandiyohi County is looking to obtain grants to extend broadband service to the townships of Lake Elizabeth, East Lake Lillian and Harrison.
Gretchen Brown / West Central tribune file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
February 07, 2023 04:50 PM

WILLMARKandiyohi County is seeking grants to extend broadband service to three more townships.

More Broadband:
Close up of hands typing on laptop.
Local
Renville County residents and businesses asked to participate in broadband survey
A survey will help Renville County explore different broadband solutions for unserved and underserved areas in the county.
February 20, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Modern devices connected to each other in businessman hand 3D rendering.
Local
Willmar planning director says city's residents could soon experience 'the best internet in the state'
Willmar City Council authorized staff to move forward with drafting a contract with Hometown Fiber to build out a $19.3 million open-access fiber network with a speed of up to 10 gigabytes per second.
February 14, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
2462908+broadband.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County applying for more state broadband funding
The Kandiyohi County Board will be considering a request for American Rescue Plan Act funds and a letter of support to go towards a broadband project in several townships.
February 04, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
2491164+broadband.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County encourages residents with inadequate broadband to apply for Minnesota line extension program
Any resident or business in the state of Minnesota that does not have wired broadband internet service of at least 25 megabits per second downloading speed and 3 megabits per second for uploads is now eligible to apply for this program.
February 03, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Load More

The County Board voted Tuesday morning to use nearly $400,000 of federal funds held by the county and to seek other funding to provide high-speed broadband to addresses in Lake Elizabeth, East Lake Lillian and Harrison townships.

Mark Boeschen, broadband chair for the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission , described the two projects.

Funding would come from the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and from the state’s Border-to-Border program. Vibrant Broadband from Meeker County, which will provide service to the area, will pay a portion, as will the townships.

For Lake Elizabeth and East Lake Lillian townships, the county will be seeking a 75% grant from the Border-to-Border program, a total of $1.4 million. The county’s federal funding would be $148,000 on the project. In addition, $282,000 would come from Vibrant, $20,800 from Lake Elizabeth and $19,000 from East Lake Lillian. In all, the project would total $1.9 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

010522.N.WCT.KandiCoBd2022.Imdieke
Roger Imdieke
Contributed / Kandiyohi County

For Harrison Township, the county will seek a 45% grant from the Border-to-Border fund for the nearly $1.2 million project. The Border-to-Border grant sought would be $533,000, with Vibrant contributing $355,000. County funds would total $252,000, and $44,000 would come from Harrison Township.

In response to a question from Chairman Roger Imdieke, Boeschen said he believed the projects would fully serve the three townships, though there is some question about portions around Diamond Lake.

Boeschen asked for letters of support for the projects from people who live there or “if you’re an employer with employees living there.” Letters can be sent to the EDC, he said.

Construction would not start unless the grants are approved. The projects would have to be completed within two years, he said.

Kandiworks assets

The board in other action Tuesday voted to use the financial assets of KandiWorks to establish a fund with the Willmar Area Community Foundation.

KandiWorks, which served people with developmental disabilities, closed in 2020 after several years of financial difficulties.

The remaining assets of KandiWorks, including the sale of its facilities, was transferred to Kandiyohi County.

Corky Berg.jpg
Kandiyohi County Commissioner Corky Berg
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A county committee studied how to handle the nearly $600,000. County officials had asked them to find ways to distribute the funds to serve the same population KandiWorks had served.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee met to discuss the needs in the community and how to address them, said Jennie Lippert, the county’s health and human services director.

The group wanted to see the money used in areas of training, respite care and helping individuals, Lippert said. The committee suggested the foundation, with its history of handling grant applications and fiscal responsibility.

“The group really felt we needed a fair process that would allow everybody to obtain funds if they met the criteria,” Lippert said.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
030423.N.WCT.WillmarSchoolVideos.01
Local
Willmar Public Schools videos illustrate ways students are included in school day
Two videos featuring experiences of students and families have been released by Willmar Public Schools, an effort to spread the district's story to the comunity.
March 04, 2023 05:51 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 case count falls slightly in latest state update
In Minnesota, an average of 735 people a day are diagnosed with COVID-19, and an average of eight people a day die from the disease. Hospitalizations remained steady in the latest state update.
March 03, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
group of swimmers in a pool
Local
Need for more gym space could lead to pool closing at Willmar Middle School
The Building and Grounds Committee of the Willmar School Board discussed filling the Middle School's pool to turn the area into a second gym. The issue will be on the March 13 board meeting agenda.
March 02, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
CentraCare logo.jpg
Local
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith to lead buildup to new med school at CentraCare
Willmar physician Cindy Firkins Smith has been named to lead the development of an expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School in St. Cloud.
February 27, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations fall in state's latest update on COVID-19
Numbers have fallen for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19. New cases now average about 465 a day, and an average of three COVID-19 deaths are reported each day.
February 24, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Blizzard grocery shopping 022123 001.jpg
Breaking News
Local
'Historic' blizzard to impact most of Minnesota through Thursday
State and local officials warned people to stay home during this dangerous storm.
February 21, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A student gets onto the bus at Willmar Senior High School on Thursday, December 2, 2023.
Local
Families moving away appears to be hitting Willmar's school enrollment
Open enrollment numbers have been stable, but enrollment has fallen in Willmar Public Schools from families moving away from the area, according to a report at the last Willmar School Board meeting.
February 20, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lyle Duerksen, middle, observes as tweaks are made to the middle school robotics team's machine on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Local
Willmar Middle School WARP2 robotics team enjoyed trip to state competition in rookie year
The WARP2 FIRST Robotics team at Willmar Public Schools was able to compete at the state level in its first year. It's the second Willmar Middle School team, due to high interest.
February 18, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota sees new cases fall, hospitalizations rise slightly in state's weekly update
Minnesota saw nearly 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 50 deaths due to COVID-19 in the most recent state update. Nearly 100 more people were hospitalized.
February 17, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

The committee suggested two options. One was to give the money entirely to the foundation with $150,000 to be used in 2023 and the remaining $442,235 to be used to provide grants in two rounds per year. The second option was to give $300,000 to the foundation and keep the remainder with the county until the program could be reviewed after one year.

Sara Carlson, executive director of the foundation, told the board the fund would focus on people with special needs. “We are familiar with the needs, because the pent-up demand has come to us,” she said.

She suggested the fund could also be a vehicle for parents or others who want to leave money for the disability community.

After a long discussion, Commissioner George “Corky” Berg made a motion to place the full amount with the foundation this year. It passed unanimously.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown