Kandiyohi County receives $4.8 million from Federal Rail Administration for highway-rail grade elimination

WILLMAR — Kandiyohi County was awarded a $4.8 million grant from the Federal Rail Administration Railroad Crossing Elimination program to help fund the County State Aid Highway 55 Highway-Rail Grade Separation project; the award was announced at Tuesday's Kandiyohi County Board meeting.

The county applied for the grant back in November 2022.

The total project is estimated to cost around $11.88 million, and will see the construction of a bridge over the train tracks across CSAH 55, along with the reconstruction of one mile of CSAH 55 and the reconfiguration of the intersection at CSAH 55 and 5. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will also be constructing the remaining three on- and off-ramps for Highway 23 at CSAH 15/5.

The Kandiyohi County Road 55 rail overpass project would untangle the current intersection and add a bridge over the two railroad tracks, including the future Willmar Wye bypass track. Contributed / Kandiyohi County Public Works

The county has already put more than $2 million into the project, said Kandiyohi County Public Works Director Mel Odens, and will fund the remaining approximately $5 million through the county's local option sales tax for road projects.

The goals of the project are to eliminate an at-grade rail crossing, improve highway safety and improve the movement of freight and traffic through the area with better traffic flow.

ADVERTISEMENT