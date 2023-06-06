99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County receives $4.8 million from Federal Rail Administration for highway-rail grade elimination

The funds come from the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program and will help fund the project at Minnesota Highway 23 and CSAH 55, south of Willmar.

Kandiyohi County State Aid Highway 55 looking toward Highway 23
The Kandiyohi County State Aid Highway 55 highway-rail grade separation project would see an overpass bridge constructed over the rail tracks, eliminating a potentially dangerous conflict point between trains and vehicles.
Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 12:11 PM

WILLMARKandiyohi County was awarded a $4.8 million grant from the Federal Rail Administration Railroad Crossing Elimination program to help fund the County State Aid Highway 55 Highway-Rail Grade Separation project; the award was announced at Tuesday's Kandiyohi County Board meeting.

The county applied for the grant back in November 2022.

The total project is estimated to cost around $11.88 million, and will see the construction of a bridge over the train tracks across CSAH 55, along with the reconstruction of one mile of CSAH 55 and the reconfiguration of the intersection at CSAH 55 and 5. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will also be constructing the remaining three on- and off-ramps for Highway 23 at CSAH 15/5.

101019.N.WCT.BondingTourCSAH55.jpg
The Kandiyohi County Road 55 rail overpass project would untangle the current intersection and add a bridge over the two railroad tracks, including the future Willmar Wye bypass track.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Public Works

The county has already put more than $2 million into the project, said Kandiyohi County Public Works Director Mel Odens, and will fund the remaining approximately $5 million through the county's local option sales tax for road projects.

The goals of the project are to eliminate an at-grade rail crossing, improve highway safety and improve the movement of freight and traffic through the area with better traffic flow.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
crash.png
Local
Three transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after reported two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi Monday
June 06, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE sophomore Hayden Sobiech reacts after scoring the go-ahead run during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Another big win for BBE Jaguars
June 05, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Paynesville boys finish 7th at Section 6A tournament
June 05, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson/KMS senior Hunter LeClair keeps a rally going during his No. 1 singles match in the Section 3A team semifinals against LQPV/D-B on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis: Braves proud to be headed to state tournament
June 05, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Bevy of Willmar Cardinals, NLS Wildcats head to the state meet
June 04, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne