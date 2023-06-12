Kandiyohi County requesting Minnesota Department of Transportation speed study for roads around George Lake

WILLMAR — After 16 members of the George Lake Homeowners Association signed and presented the Kandiyohi County Public Works Department with a petition asking for the speed limits on segments of County Road 9 and County Road 32 to be lowered to 30 mph, the County Board approved a resolution requesting a speed study be done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The resolution was approved unanimously at Tuesday's Kandiyohi County Board meeting.

Both roads are designated as county-state aid highways , which are under county jurisdiction but receive revenue aid from the state through taxes on motor fuels, vehicle registration and vehicle sales.

Only the state Commissioner of Transportation can change speed limits in most cases, and a speed study must be done before any change can be made. The speed study, if approved by MnDOT, is at no cost to the county, Odens said.

The two segments the county hopes MnDOT will review is County 9 from County Roads 10 to 32; and County 32 from County Road 9 to about 2,000 feet east. Currently, the speed limits on those two segments are 50 and 45 mph respectively.

"This is a highly residential area," said Public Works director Mel Odens.

About 15 years ago, a speed study was done on those areas and the speed limits were dropped to what they are now, Odens said. However, over the years the area has just gotten more populated with homes and families.

"Like most of our lakes, it continues to develop with residential," along with increased traffic levels due to more people living and playing around the lake, Odens said. "It is always good to relook at considerations for public safety."

In other residential areas around popular Kandiyohi County lakes, such as Green Lake, Diamond Lake and Lake Andrew, speed limits are usually within the 30 to 45 mph range. The 50 mph portion on County Road 9 along George Lake is a bit of an outlier, Odens said.

"It seems a bit not consistent to what you would expect in the area," Odens said.

Odens did warn that MnDOT will look at the issue objectively, not subjectively. MnDOT will make a decision based on the data it collects, not what the residents or county officials want. There is a risk that after the study, MnDOT might decide to raise the speed limit instead of drop it. Odens said he did make that clear to the George Lake Homeowners Association.

"It could either reduce, stay the same, or in fact go up. That is the risk you run," Odens said, though he doesn't expect the speed limit to be increased in this case. "With the nature of this area, it would at minimum stay the same with the hope it might go down a few miles per hour."