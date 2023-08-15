Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Kandiyohi County requests state disaster aid for July 25 storm

Uninsured public damages from the storm that hit Kandiyohi County in late July have exceeded the threshold needed to request state aid.

New London storm damage 072623 002.jpg
Trees sit on top of apartment buildings along First Avenue in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. The storm caused massive tree damage and greatly impacted Kandiyohi Power Cooperative's services in five towns and 21 townships.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 5:25 PM

WILLMAR — After a severe storm roared through portions of Kandiyohi County overnight on July 25 and July 26, the Kandiyohi County Board officially declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. The approved declaration is the first step in obtaining state disaster assistance funding to help pay for damage done to uninsured public infrastructure.

Storm coverage:

The disaster declaration was approved unanimously by the County Board. Once the signed declaration is submitted to the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management , the county will be able to apply for the Minnesota State Public Assistance Program, which will reimburse up to 75% of qualifying expenses if total eligible damages are at least $97,085. If the damage total rises to more than $194,170, public agencies can request 100% reimbursement.

"It is pretty restricted to just public infrastructure," and can't be used to reimburse private property owners for damages or loss of business, said Stephanie Felt, Kandiyohi County Emergency Management director.

New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
People help clear debris from a front yard next to downed power lines in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. The National Weather Service did report an EF0 tornado had touched down for about two minutes.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Felt spoke Tuesday to not only present the request to the County Board for the emergency declaration but also to report on the damage caused by the storm and the cleanup efforts.

"The National Weather Service reports a tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph and a path of 1.4 miles and a width of 75 yards occurred for only two minutes, from 11:02 to 11:04 p.m.," Felt said. The tornado's path took it from about 1.2 miles west of New London and headed east into town before it dissipated, the National Weather Service report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Also causing a lot of damage were the severe winds and a downburst that impacted a much larger area west of New London and into Meeker County. Winds in the downburst were estimated to be about 80 mph.

The National Weather Service describes downbursts as powerful winds that come down from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground.

Once the storm had moved on, the cleanup efforts began.

Initial emergency crews responding included the New London Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Public Works and Sheriff's Office and various power companies.

With New London administration and its fire department, Kandiyohi County Emergency Management set up the incident command, which was on the ground from July 26 to Aug. 2.

Power outages were a major consequence of the storm and damage to the power grid looks to make up a good chunk of the damages eligible to receive state disaster funding.

Patrick Krueger, chief financial officer of the Kandiyohi Power Cooperative, said it is estimated damages will reach around $140,000 after everything is totaled up. The power provider ended up having to contract for additional workers to nearly triple the crew on the ground working to get power restored as quickly as possible.

New London storm damage 072623 006.jpg
A downed power pole rests in a homeowner's yard in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. About 5,000 customers of Kandiyohi Power Cooperative were without power for at least a few hours after the storm.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

The storm ended up impacting the towns of Hawick, Kandiyohi, New London, Svea and Willmar, along with 21 townships, all which make up the vast majority of the Kandiyohi Power Cooperative's coverage area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm knocked out four of the cooperative's substations, impacting power transmission. Nearly 5,000 of its 9,000 customers were without power for at least a few hours after the storm.

Krueger said all the substations were up and running by 1:04 a.m. July 26, only a few hours after they went offline. However, it took about two days to restore power to everyone impacted.

"It was a doozy; it was expensive," Krueger said.

Neighborhood cleanup began soon after the storm moved on. Many charities and volunteer organizations came to the area's aid, including American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Christian Aid Ministries, Team Rubicon, Southern Baptist Aid Ministries, Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minnesota Amateur Radio Emergency Service, the Willmar Area Amateur Emergency Radio and the local Certified Emergency Response Team.

More Shelby Lindrud:
accident.motorcycle.stock.jpg
Local
Lake Lillian man seriously injured in motorcycle crash northwest of Morton
The crash occurred on Renville County Road 2, about five miles north and west of Morton.
2d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Caroline Chan, Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Director.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County welcomes new health and human services director
Caroline Chan took over the reins of the county's largest department in July and is looking forward to helping county residents who need it.
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Forest City Stockade 080923 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Visitors invited to take a step back to the 1860s at the Forest City Stockade outside Litchfield, Minnesota
The reconstructed stockade tells not only the story of the U.S. Dakota War of 1862, but also shines a light on pioneer life on the Minnesota prairie.
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Jamie Kalvestran hanging artwork.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Multimedia artist Jamie Kalvestran turns product design into a fine art on display at Granite Falls gallery
An exhibit of Kalvestran's work is now on display at the Granite Area Arts Council Riverside Gallery in the historic K.K. Berge building in Granite Falls.
6d ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Family Promise shelter bedroom.JPG
Members Only
Local
New Family Promise shelter in Willmar provides home and stability to families
Family Promise of Kandiyohi County, with its new shelter in Willmar, will be able to help double the number of families struggling with homelessness.
Aug 8
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Denny Baker 080123 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Denny Baker looks back on 50 years of the Kandiyohi County Fair
Baker has served half a century on the board of the Kandiyohi County Fair, helping manage 50 years of changes and traditions.
Aug 5
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
KandiFair19-2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Come on down to the Kandiyohi County Fair!
The 2023 Kandiyohi County Fair will run Aug. 9-12 at the fairgrounds in Willmar.
Aug 5
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
native wildflowers 072623 001.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar pollinator plantings blooming brightly under summer sun
Last summer, the city of Willmar and the Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District partnered on pollinator plantings in city parks. A year later, many of those plantings are starting to bloom.
Jul 29
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Summer sky
Weather
Heat indexes near 100 possible in south central Minnesota
The local region is under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Erica Dischino / TribuneJoseph, played by Cole Woltjer, sings in his technicolor dreamcoat, during a dress rehearsal of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Monday at The Barn Theatre in Willmar. The musical will be staged tonight through Sunday, as well as June 20-23 and 27-30.
Arts and Entertainment
The bright lights of Broadway will be shining down on Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra's summer concert
"Broadway, Baby!" will be held at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud

Due to the damage left behind, especially within New London, the county requested the services of the Minnesota Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters , a group of skilled volunteers who can assist in cleanup after weather events.

"We requested their services for tree-cutting and debris clearance," Felt said.

Over the days of the cleanup, Public Works crews helped haul away 90 tandem truck loads of fallen branches and trees.

"Thank everybody who worked rather quickly and diligently to get order and power restored," said Commissioner Roger Imdieke, board chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT

New London storm damage 072623 008.jpg
Leah Lottman with Open Door Christian Church tosses tree branches into a trailer in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. Cleaning up from the storm took several days, with many charities and volunteer organizations coming to help.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
2536766+gavel.jpg
Local
Willmar man sentenced to 21 months for possession of stolen jet ski
11h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 15, 2023
12h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Upper Sioux Agency State Park 062923 002.jpg
Local
Work session set Aug. 30 for replacing Upper Sioux Agency State Park
12h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
2h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
2h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
19h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne