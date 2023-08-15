Kandiyohi County requests state disaster aid for July 25 storm

WILLMAR — After a severe storm roared through portions of Kandiyohi County overnight on July 25 and July 26, the Kandiyohi County Board officially declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. The approved declaration is the first step in obtaining state disaster assistance funding to help pay for damage done to uninsured public infrastructure.

The disaster declaration was approved unanimously by the County Board. Once the signed declaration is submitted to the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management , the county will be able to apply for the Minnesota State Public Assistance Program, which will reimburse up to 75% of qualifying expenses if total eligible damages are at least $97,085. If the damage total rises to more than $194,170, public agencies can request 100% reimbursement.

"It is pretty restricted to just public infrastructure," and can't be used to reimburse private property owners for damages or loss of business, said Stephanie Felt, Kandiyohi County Emergency Management director.

People help clear debris from a front yard next to downed power lines in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. The National Weather Service did report an EF0 tornado had touched down for about two minutes. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Felt spoke Tuesday to not only present the request to the County Board for the emergency declaration but also to report on the damage caused by the storm and the cleanup efforts.

"The National Weather Service reports a tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph and a path of 1.4 miles and a width of 75 yards occurred for only two minutes, from 11:02 to 11:04 p.m.," Felt said. The tornado's path took it from about 1.2 miles west of New London and headed east into town before it dissipated, the National Weather Service report said.

Also causing a lot of damage were the severe winds and a downburst that impacted a much larger area west of New London and into Meeker County. Winds in the downburst were estimated to be about 80 mph.

The National Weather Service describes downbursts as powerful winds that come down from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground.

Once the storm had moved on, the cleanup efforts began.

Initial emergency crews responding included the New London Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Public Works and Sheriff's Office and various power companies.

With New London administration and its fire department, Kandiyohi County Emergency Management set up the incident command, which was on the ground from July 26 to Aug. 2.

Power outages were a major consequence of the storm and damage to the power grid looks to make up a good chunk of the damages eligible to receive state disaster funding.

Patrick Krueger, chief financial officer of the Kandiyohi Power Cooperative, said it is estimated damages will reach around $140,000 after everything is totaled up. The power provider ended up having to contract for additional workers to nearly triple the crew on the ground working to get power restored as quickly as possible.

A downed power pole rests in a homeowner's yard in New London on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following severe storm weather overnight. About 5,000 customers of Kandiyohi Power Cooperative were without power for at least a few hours after the storm. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

The storm ended up impacting the towns of Hawick, Kandiyohi, New London, Svea and Willmar, along with 21 townships, all which make up the vast majority of the Kandiyohi Power Cooperative's coverage area.

The storm knocked out four of the cooperative's substations, impacting power transmission. Nearly 5,000 of its 9,000 customers were without power for at least a few hours after the storm.

Krueger said all the substations were up and running by 1:04 a.m. July 26, only a few hours after they went offline. However, it took about two days to restore power to everyone impacted.

"It was a doozy; it was expensive," Krueger said.

Neighborhood cleanup began soon after the storm moved on. Many charities and volunteer organizations came to the area's aid, including American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Christian Aid Ministries, Team Rubicon, Southern Baptist Aid Ministries, Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minnesota Amateur Radio Emergency Service, the Willmar Area Amateur Emergency Radio and the local Certified Emergency Response Team.

Due to the damage left behind, especially within New London, the county requested the services of the Minnesota Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters , a group of skilled volunteers who can assist in cleanup after weather events.

"We requested their services for tree-cutting and debris clearance," Felt said.

Over the days of the cleanup, Public Works crews helped haul away 90 tandem truck loads of fallen branches and trees.

"Thank everybody who worked rather quickly and diligently to get order and power restored," said Commissioner Roger Imdieke, board chairman.

