Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance beginning July 17

The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.

RailroadClosing.png
This map shows the location of a railroad crossing that will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, July 17. It is expected to reopen Friday, July 21.
Contributed / Kandiyohi County Highway Department
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 7:44 PM

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department office in Willmar was notified Friday that Canadian Pacific Railroad will be closing the Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing just south of Minnesota Highway 55 between Regal and Paynesville for maintenance beginning Monday, July 17.

Motorists are asked to follow the signed detour route. The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.

Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
