Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance beginning July 17
The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY — The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department office in Willmar was notified Friday that Canadian Pacific Railroad will be closing the Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing just south of Minnesota Highway 55 between Regal and Paynesville for maintenance beginning Monday, July 17.
Motorists are asked to follow the signed detour route. The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.
Councilor Justin Ask during a work session July 10 pointed out that community feedback tells councilors the community is in favor of the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center.
Andy Weiner is the president of RockStep Capital, which owns the Willmar and many other mall and retail outlets in the U.S. Three members of the Willmar City Council said this week they don't trust mall ownership.
During discussion of a new Willmar City Hall and Community Center during a work session June 10, City Administrator Leslie Valiant told the council it could decide its budget to build new.
The new $4 million, 26,000-square-foot shop and office/showroom is being constructed at the dealership's current Willmar location. In conjunction with the project, the city of Willmar will be constructing a stormwater pond located on the southern portion of the property.
Willmar City Council prepared to make one city hall/community center decision — WMU can remain separate
The Willmar City Council decision that will be made at its Monday, July 17, meeting will allow Willmar Municipal Utilities to move forward with its long-term plans that have been delayed for months due to council indecision.
A meeting for a future project to resurface a section of U.S. Highway 12 in Willmar and reconfigure it to three lanes will take place on Thursday, July 13, at the Willmar Public Library, 410 Fifth St. S.W. The public is invited to stop by at their convenience from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
City hall and community center to be discussed Monday, July 10, during Willmar City Council work session
The Willmar City Council during a work session Monday will also go into a closed session to review the current results of a wage compensation study as part of labor negotiation strategy.
The Willmar School Board is expected to ask voters to approve up to a $750-per-pupil operating levy and bonding of $6.1 million for a new Middle School gymnasium.
Willmar School District survey finds support for possible operating levy and $6.1M in bonding for gymnasium
The Willmar Public School District will continue discussion of asking residents this fall to approve an operating levy of up to $750 per pupil unit and a $6.1 million bond for construction of a new middle school gymnasium.
The Willmar Public School Board on June 26 approved the original budget for the 2023-2024 school year, with expected general fund revenues of approximately $69.21 million and expected general fund expenditures of approximately $67.36 million.
ADVERTISEMENT