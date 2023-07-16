Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing to be closed for maintenance beginning July 17

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — The Kandiyohi County Public Works Department office in Willmar was notified Friday that Canadian Pacific Railroad will be closing the Kandiyohi County Road 6 railroad crossing just south of Minnesota Highway 55 between Regal and Paynesville for maintenance beginning Monday, July 17.

Motorists are asked to follow the signed detour route. The crossing is scheduled to reopen Friday, July 21.