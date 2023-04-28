Kandiyohi County Sheriff requests help in locating missing Spicer man

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man from rural Spicer.

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Jason Dimler, 40, was reported missing Thursday morning after he did not arrive to work in Willmar. His vehicle was located near Ringo Lake shortly after.

Dimler was last seen at his residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. His current whereabouts are unknown. Anyone who contacts Dimler or believes to have seen him is advised to contact the Kandiyohi County Dispatch Center at 320-215-1260.