99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi County Sheriff requests help in locating missing Spicer man

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on 40-year-old Jason Dimler's whereabouts to call the dispatch center at 320-215-1260.

3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man from rural Spicer.

READ MORE

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Jason Dimler, 40, was reported missing Thursday morning after he did not arrive to work in Willmar. His vehicle was located near Ringo Lake shortly after.

Dimler was last seen at his residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. His current whereabouts are unknown. Anyone who contacts Dimler or believes to have seen him is advised to contact the Kandiyohi County Dispatch Center at 320-215-1260.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Highway 23 Groundbreaking 042823 001.jpg
Local
The Minnesota Highway 23 Gaps project enters its second construction season with a celebration
April 28, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester
April 28, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals boys down by 1 stroke at Card/Cat Invite
April 28, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott