Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office advises residents to stay home Wednesday

WILLMAR — Kandiyohi County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Kent Baumann advised residents in the southern half of Kandiyohi County to stay at home Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent around 9 a.m., the Sheriff's Office requested residents not travel, with special attention in the southwest quadrant of the county.

“We are fielding numerous reports of vehicles that are stalled or stranded,” Bauman said in the release.

The Sheriff's Office was also assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash near the Kandiyohi/Renville County line and U.S. Highway 71 South.

Residents should “heed the warning” and stay home Wednesday if they can.

ADVERTISEMENT