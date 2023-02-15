99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office advises residents to stay home Wednesday

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office in a notice issued around 9 a.m. Wednesday requested residents not travel and encouraged all to stay home if possible.

Ice roads 021523 001.jpg
Vehicles slowly drive along an ice-covered Minnesota Highway 23 in Spicer the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office issued a no-travel advisory around 9 a.m. this morning and encourage residents to stay home if possible.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
February 15, 2023 10:15 AM

WILLMAR — Kandiyohi County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Kent Baumann advised residents in the southern half of Kandiyohi County to stay at home Wednesday morning.

According to a news release sent around 9 a.m., the Sheriff's Office requested residents not travel, with special attention in the southwest quadrant of the county.

“We are fielding numerous reports of vehicles that are stalled or stranded,” Bauman said in the release.

The Sheriff's Office was also assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with a crash near the Kandiyohi/Renville County line and U.S. Highway 71 South.

Residents should “heed the warning” and stay home Wednesday if they can.

Ice roads 021523 002.jpg
A sheet of ice covers Green Lake Boulevard in Spicer the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. A no-travel advisory was issued at 9 a.m. this morning, encouraging residents to stay home if possible.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

