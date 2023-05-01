99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office locates body in Ringo Lake while searching for Spicer, Minnesota, man

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office located a body on Monday in a lake north of Willmar while searching for 40-year-old Jason Dimler. He was reported missing Thursday and his vehicle was found near the lake.

3313901+Missing-Person.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:58 PM

WILLMAR — Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies on Monday recovered a deceased adult male from Ringo Lake north of Willmar while continuing their search for a rural Spicer man reported missing Thursday morning.

READ MORE

Jason Dimler, 40, was reported missing after he did not arrive to work in Willmar. His vehicle was located shortly afterward near Ringo Lake. Ringo Lake lies along U.S. Highway 71 west of Spicer.

According to a news release issued Monday evening by the Sheriff’s Office, the body was found Monday afternoon using side imaging sonar and was located near where Dimler's truck was found on April 27.

Daimler had last been seen at his residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office where the official identification will be made, according to the news release, and additional information will be released once the autopsy is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We ask that everyone be supportive of the Dimler family as this investigation continues," the news release reads.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
truck-crash.jpg
Local
Woman, three children injured in crash on Minnesota Highway 15 in St. Augusta
May 01, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
2767778+pursuit.jpg
Local
Minneapolis man taken into custody in Meeker County after police pursuit reported to have reached 100 mph
May 01, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
4498770+ambulance_0.jpg
Local
Police identify man injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Willmar
May 01, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: YME Sting lead area teams at RRC/WWG Invite
April 30, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats fight off Montevideo Thunder Hawks, fall to Sartell
April 30, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Riverland sweeps Ridgewater
April 30, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott