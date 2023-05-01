Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office locates body in Ringo Lake while searching for Spicer, Minnesota, man

WILLMAR — Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies on Monday recovered a deceased adult male from Ringo Lake north of Willmar while continuing their search for a rural Spicer man reported missing Thursday morning.

Jason Dimler, 40, was reported missing after he did not arrive to work in Willmar. His vehicle was located shortly afterward near Ringo Lake. Ringo Lake lies along U.S. Highway 71 west of Spicer.

According to a news release issued Monday evening by the Sheriff’s Office, the body was found Monday afternoon using side imaging sonar and was located near where Dimler's truck was found on April 27.

Daimler had last been seen at his residence around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office where the official identification will be made, according to the news release, and additional information will be released once the autopsy is completed.

"We ask that everyone be supportive of the Dimler family as this investigation continues," the news release reads.

