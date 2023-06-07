Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to check cellphone settings to prevent 911 misdials

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to check their phone settings after receiving an increase in accidental 911 calls recently.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page , several of the accidental calls came from phones being placed in the cup holder of a lawnmower.

According to the sheriff's office post, if an accidental call to a 911 dispatcher is made, do not hang up. Stay on the line and tell the dispatcher that 911 was dialed by mistake.

Dispatchers will call back to verify if there is an emergency. However, if they receive no answer, emergency services will be sent to the approximate location of the call, which takes away resources from other 911 calls and emergencies. There is no penalty for accidentally dialing 911.

Both Android and iPhones have crash detection and SOS features that can potentially trigger a 911 call. Activities with intense movements like riding amusement park rides can trigger an accidental SOS from the cellphone. In order to avoid this, law enforcement says to leave your phone in a safe location or put it in airplane mode as the phone can't access SOS features in airplane mode.

SOS features can also be turned off in a cellphone’s settings in order to avoid an accidental 911 call.