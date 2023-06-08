Kandiyohi County to take over all property assessments as of summer 2024

WILLMAR — In an unanimous decision Tuesday, the Kandiyohi County Board approved a resolution making the County Assessor's Office responsible for all assessments of taxable property within the county.

This means that the seven districts who still hire a local assessor to view properties for tax purposes before handing over data to the county officials will no longer have that option. All 29,292 land parcels in 29 districts in Kandiyohi County will be viewed and assessed by staff at the county office starting in summer 2024.

Kandiyohi County Assessor Val Svor first brought the issue to the board in May, when she recommended the county adopt what is called the True County assessing program. At the May 2 County Board meeting , Svor said going True County would mean higher-quality assessments and a more efficient and consistent system for both staff and property owners.

Prior to the decision, Kandiyohi County was considered a local assessing county, meaning the districts, which are the cities and townships, had the option to hire their own assessor. However, the vast majority of the districts decided to contract with the county for the services. Those annual contracts will no longer be needed.

There will be a cost for the changes, but one that shouldn't impact taxpayers. The county tax levy will increase to cover the expenses for now doing all the property assessment work. However, Svor expects the tax levies of the townships and cities to decrease because they no longer have to pay for assessing services. This means taxpayers shouldn't see their total property taxes rise due to the shift of assessing responsibilities.

The board could have voted on the resolution at the May 16 meeting , but decided to table it to give the impacted townships and cities a chance to respond to the proposed changes. At Tuesday's meeting, Commissioner Duane Anderson said he received one call from a township that currently hires a local assessor about the measure and the township was supportive of adopting the resolution.

"They understood it does take a little bit of extra work on the county's behalf to get everything to fit the format the county needs," Anderson said.

Commissioner Roger Imdieke also heard from Irving Township Board Treasurer Steve DeGreeff. In an email that Imdieke read at the board meeting, DeGreeff said the township had an assessor under contract through spring 2024, but following that would have no problem with the county taking over as long as the price was comparable to what they pay now.

"I think they will find our price very much in line, they won't be paying anything in the future," Imdieke said.