Kandiyohi County to update employee alcohol and drug policy to include cannabis use

With recreational cannabis use now legal in Minnesota, the Kandiyohi County Commissioners will be looking at updating the county employee alcohol and drug policy.

120421.N.WCT.KandiCo2021LevyBudget
Contributed/ Kandiyohi County
Today at 8:04 AM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Board will consider at Tuesday's meeting updating the county's policy on alcohol and drug policy for employees based on the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota.

The policy will need to be updated to reflect the changes in state law around the use of legal cannabis and how it impacts the county's drug policy.

The board meeting is at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Also on the meeting agenda are bid awards for Public Works trail projects along Willmar Lake and Green Lake and a bridge replacement on County Road 1, south of Minnesota Highway 23.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


