Kandiyohi County to update employee alcohol and drug policy to include cannabis use

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi County Board will consider at Tuesday's meeting updating the county's policy on alcohol and drug policy for employees based on the legalization of recreational cannabis in Minnesota.

The policy will need to be updated to reflect the changes in state law around the use of legal cannabis and how it impacts the county's drug policy.

The board meeting is at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 in the board room of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

Also on the meeting agenda are bid awards for Public Works trail projects along Willmar Lake and Green Lake and a bridge replacement on County Road 1, south of Minnesota Highway 23.