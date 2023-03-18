Kandiyohi County Township Association to hold annual meeting March 20

WILLMAR — Members of the public are invited to attend the annual business and noxious weed information meeting of the Kandiyohi County Township Association at 8 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the American Legion in Willmar.

The meeting will include a legislative update from state lawmakers Rep. Dave Baker, Rep. Dean Urdahl and Sen. Andrew Lang, and county broadband information from Sarah Swedburg of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission. Also to speak are Margaret Johnson from the Soil and Water Conservation District; Farm Service Agency Executive Director Scott Newburg; Sheriff Eric Tollefson; County Engineer Mel Odens; County Public Drainage Manager Loren Engelby; and attorney Bob Ruppe.

Complimentary coffee and rolls will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., while lunch will be provided after the meeting for preregistered/paid attendees.