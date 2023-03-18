6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kandiyohi County Township Association to hold annual meeting March 20

The meeting, open to the public, will be held March 20 in Wilmar.

Brent Christensen of Spicer speaks with state Sen. Andrew Lang of Olivia, center, and Rep. Dave Baker of Willmar.
Both State Sen. Andrew Lang, center, and Rep. Dave Baker are scheduled to speak during the March 20 meeting of the Kandiyohi County Township Association, along with other lawmakers and county officials.
Linda Vanderwerf / West Central Tribune file photo
WILLMAR — Members of the public are invited to attend the annual business and noxious weed information meeting of the Kandiyohi County Township Association at 8 a.m. Monday, March 20, at the American Legion in Willmar.

The meeting will include a legislative update from state lawmakers Rep. Dave Baker, Rep. Dean Urdahl and Sen. Andrew Lang, and county broadband information from Sarah Swedburg of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission. Also to speak are Margaret Johnson from the Soil and Water Conservation District; Farm Service Agency Executive Director Scott Newburg; Sheriff Eric Tollefson; County Engineer Mel Odens; County Public Drainage Manager Loren Engelby; and attorney Bob Ruppe.

Complimentary coffee and rolls will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., while lunch will be provided after the meeting for preregistered/paid attendees.

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


