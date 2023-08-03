Kandiyohi County updates employee policy to address legalized cannabis

WILLMAR — In a coincidence of dates, the Kandiyohi County Board on Tuesday considered changes to the employee alcohol and drug policy on the same day that recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota.

More Kandiyohi County Board:







"Today is the first day of major changes regarding cannabis use," said board chairman Commissioner Roger Imdieke.

The changes to the policy, which were approved by the County Board, impact only county employees, and have nothing to do with other questions surrounding the law in regard to smoking marijuana , such as if can it be done in places like county parks or in front of buildings.

"This is only addressing our employees," said Connie Mort, county human resources director.

The county did have an existing alcohol and drug policy which, when marijuana use was illegal, prohibited county employees from using it, even when not working. Now, the policy has been amended to allow off-duty use of marijuana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In a nutshell, this is going to be the same treatment as alcohol would be, because cannabis is now legal," Mort said.

While employees can now use marijuana when not at work, they are still prohibited from using it while at work or on call, and cannot show up for work while under the influence of marijuana.

"We would follow the same rules as we would with alcohol use," Mort said.

Another change for employees is the county will no longer test for marijuana during pre-employment drug tests. However, employees can still be tested for both alcohol or marijuana use in testing related to a treatment program referral or reasonable suspicion.

There are some county employees who will still need to abide by the stricter federal requirements around cannabis use, which is that using the drug is still illegal. Any employee with a commercial driver's license, which is overseen by the Department of Transportation, is still unable to use marijuana.

"They will still be regulated and tested for marijuana use," Mort said.

Mort also said that whenever federal rules and regulations have an impact on a position, the federal rules will be followed, meaning an employee could be prohibited from using marijuana despite it being legal in the state.

"The federal rules are going to usurp the Minnesota rules when it is a federal regulated position," Mort said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Employees are urged to speak with their supervisors if they have any questions regarding the new policies and what is and isn't allowed.

"I'm not trying to be flip, but you wouldn't go out to your car at lunchtime and drink a beer. So you are not going out to your car at lunchtime and consume cannabis," Mort said.

The changes to the employee handbook were approved unanimously, though the commissioners do have questions and concerns regarding legal cannabis use that will need to be worked out.

"It's not that we are all for this, it is just we are trying to get into compliance with state and federal policies," said Commissioner Duane Anderson.

If the county wants to update policies around the public use of cannabis, such as the tobacco use policy or county park rules, those issues will need to be discussed an upcoming board meeting. Other cities and counties have already started passing new rules around public marijuana use and moratoriums on new cannabis businesses being opened within their jurisdictions.

"Are there things we can do, are there things we can't do or are there things we should just avoid," said Commissioner Steve Gardner. "I think it is a more formal conversation to be had. I would like us to find a way to work in that ... let's start somewhere."