Kandiyohi County welcomes new health and human services director

WILLMAR — For her entire life Caroline Chan, the new Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services director, has wanted to help. She grew up in a family where they were always looking for ways to assist others, whether through foster care or donating money.

"Every since I was young I knew I was a connector and I loved to pull people together and solve problems and make life better for others," Chan said, who has been in her new post for about a month.

Her professional career has followed that path. In 2019, Chan graduated from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota with a master's degree in health and human services administration.

She worked several years at Project Turnabout assisting those with substance abuse and gambling disorders, and then worked at Bethesda, most recently as the chief development officer. When the Health and Human Services directorship position became available, Chan said she felt called to use her skills in different ways and to help more people.

"I have the opportunity to go from serving a thousand people a day to having an impact on 50,000 people," Chan said. "What an incredible opportunity to do that."

Health and Human Services is responsible for many different services and programs: adult and children's mental health services; disability services; aging care; disease prevention; child protection; public health nurses; and financial assistance such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Chan said she has had experience with many of those in both her personal and private life. She is a foster parent, cares for a sister with a disability and has assisted clients with various programs and services in her career.

"How do we look at our systems and create stronger and healthier spaces for people to call home and live their best lives has always been something I've touched on," Chan said, adding she is excited about her new position because it lets her work in all of these areas at once.

Chan is starting at Health and Human Services at a very interesting time. With the pandemic emergency over and changes coming from the state level around various programs and services, the county is looking toward the future and how to better serve county residents and provide the services they will need.

Kandiyohi County melded its public health and human services departments together years ago, though the work continues on making a seamless system.

"Move that needle forward to an integrated health and human services system that really looks at the person — and how do we help that individual and family in a holistic way that really promotes their independence and also helps them live their best lives," Chan said.

Chan said Kandiyohi County already has a great department and that is helped even more thanks to an eager and resilient staff. Instead of being afraid of change, Chan said employees are pushing for it. One of the best things about her new job is the chance work with the staff.

"They are committed to serving others, many at their most vulnerable moments," Chan said. "That is a very rewarding experience, to know I have a chance to be part of that team and lead that team."

Workforce is a challenge for the department, but Chan said they're not in a crisis. However, to better recruit staff, Chan wants to better communicate just what health and human services does.

"Because our eligibility workers showed up today, there are families that are going to eat and have a roof over their head," Chan said. "That is incredible, impactful work and it's time we start celebrating the true impact the work they do has."

There have been headlines in the news over the last few years about fraud and people taking advantage of health and human services programs. Chan said when those cases happen, they need to be acted on and changes made. However, a few bad cases shouldn't negatively impact all the good that is done. The risk of dealing with bad actors is worth it to feed a child or help a family in distress. And who knows if and when one might need the services Health and Human Services provides.

"We are all one circumstance away from needing these services that are provided here. No matter who we are, or what we do for a living," Chan said. "I'm grateful we have these opportunities to help a family get back on their feet."

Health and Human Services are also on the front lines to help make the community as a whole a better and healthier place to live. This includes providing immunization clinics, licenses and inspections for food and beverage establishments and promoting healthy lifestyles.

"Most importantly, Health and Human Services is already there doing the background and the forefront work to ensure the highest quality of health and safety for our communities," Chan said.

It has been a whirlwind four weeks as Chan gets her feet under her with Kandiyohi County. With the support from the staff, County Board and administration, Chan is confident Kandiyohi County will continue to provide the best services and care to its community today and tomorrow.

"I think there are great opportunities to build on those strong foundations to help our community thrive further into the future," Chan said.