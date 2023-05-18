Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District in Willmar selling trees, shrubs
WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District has bareroot trees available in bundles of 25 for $50 (plus tax) or purchases of 10 or more trees are $2 per tree.
Multiple species of shrubs, deciduous and coniferous trees are available. To find out what is available, call 320-235-3540, ext. 3, or stop at the office at 1005 High Ave. N.E. in Willmar.
