Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District in Willmar selling trees, shrubs

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District has bareroot trees available in bundles of 25 for $50 (plus tax) or purchases of 10 or more trees are $2 per tree.

Multiple species of shrubs, deciduous and coniferous trees are available. To find out what is available, call 320-235-3540, ext. 3, or stop at the office at 1005 High Ave. N.E. in Willmar.