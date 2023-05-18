99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District in Willmar selling trees, shrubs

Multiple species of shrubs, deciduous and coniferous trees are available for purchase from the Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District.

Water newly planted trees and shrubs thoroughly after planting and then check daily for about two weeks.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District has bareroot trees available.
Michael Vosburg / Forum News Service file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 12:46 PM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District has bareroot trees available in bundles of 25 for $50 (plus tax) or purchases of 10 or more trees are $2 per tree.

Multiple species of shrubs, deciduous and coniferous trees are available. To find out what is available, call 320-235-3540, ext. 3, or stop at the office at 1005 High Ave. N.E. in Willmar.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
