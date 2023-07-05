Kandiyohi SWCD, Natural Resources Conservation Service seek local input at July 11 meeting in Willmar

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service invite local input on natural resources priorities and criteria for conservation programs and activities at an upcoming Local Work Group meeting.

Dubbed “Conservation, Coffee, & Conversation,” the meeting will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Willmar USDA Service Center located at 1005 High Ave. N.E., Willmar.

The locally led process that offers input to the United States Department of Agriculture also informs the SWCD and the NRCS on the top natural resources areas and priorities to better match funding priorities at the local level.

Please RSVP to Sandy Laumer to participate in this meeting at 320-235-3540 , ext. 3, or by email at Sandra.Laumer@mn.nacdnet.net.