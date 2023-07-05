Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Kandiyohi SWCD, Natural Resources Conservation Service seek local input at July 11 meeting in Willmar

Dubbed “Conservation, Coffee, & Conversation,” a Local Work Group meeting is set for July 11 to gather local input on natural resources and conservation prioriities.

022621.N.WCT.KandiCoSWCD
Dubbed “Conservation, Coffee, & Conversation,” a Local Work Group meeting is set for July 11 in Willmar to gather local input on natural resources and conservation priorities.
Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:31 AM

WILLMAR — The Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service invite local input on natural resources priorities and criteria for conservation programs and activities at an upcoming Local Work Group meeting.

Dubbed “Conservation, Coffee, & Conversation,” the meeting will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Willmar USDA Service Center located at 1005 High Ave. N.E., Willmar.

Read more local news:

The locally led process that offers input to the United States Department of Agriculture also informs the SWCD and the NRCS on the top natural resources areas and priorities to better match funding priorities at the local level.

Please RSVP to Sandy Laumer to participate in this meeting at 320-235-3540 , ext. 3, or by email at Sandra.Laumer@mn.nacdnet.net.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 4, 2023
July 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 4, 2023
July 04, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Airplanes fly in formation during an air show at the Fagen Fighters Museum in June, 2015. The museum south of Granite Falls is among the popular tourism destinations in the four counties working together as Prairie Waters with the Upper Minnesota River Valley Regional Development Commission. 062015.AirShow3.jpg
Members Only
Local
Prairie Waters expands focus to make visitors to Upper Minnesota River Valley into residents
July 03, 2023 06:22 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
June 30, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
July 04, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers close out road trip with an extra-inning win
July 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown